Forced Into a Medically Induced Coma and Given a 1% Chance to Live, Entrepreneur, Alexa Carlin, Survives and Shares Her Story in New Book to be Released October 13, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa Carlin, Entrepreneur and founder of Women's EmpowerX, releases her new book, "Adaptable", chronicling her journey back from the edge of death and how the lessons from her experience can help women business leaders adapt to change. Carlin is launching her book at a live event at Brew Next Door in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 6-9 pm, October 13, 2021.

Adaptable by Alexa Carlin available in major retail book outlets

At 17, Alexa Carlin became CEO of her first company, designing jewelry that made a difference, one bracelet at a time. But at 21, she was induced into a medical coma and given a 1% chance to live. In Adaptable, she shares the stories of her journey, offering powerful insights into hope, courage, and life's challenges.

"Adaptable" is available at all major retail book outlets, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Written in a heartfelt and authentic tone, Adaptable invites readers to develop a new perspective on their past and current obstacles. Carlin's new book encourages and inspires readers to use their own challenges as a springboard from which to thrive and adapt their businesses to an ever-changing economic landscape.

"Life's obstacles offer two distinct directions: They can push you backwards or fuel you forward. The choice is up to you," says Carlin,, an in-demand public speaker, TV personality and social media influencer. Her company, Women Empower X, helps women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and brands through WEX's cutting edge courses, events, and publishing division, WEX Press.

Alexa Carlin has worked with Fortune Global 500 brands to create captivating and relatable content and has been featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Cheddar TV, FOX, ABC, CBS, TEDx and in Entrepreneur, Glamour Magazine, and Forbes among others. From a one percent chance to live to now on a mission to make a difference in one person's life a day, Alexa is creating ripple effects of change for women everywhere.

"Adaptable" is published by WEX Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers and creatives.

