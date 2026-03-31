Ford owners receive one year access across onX's suite of outdoor mapping apps

MISSOULA, Mont., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Explorer Tremor to F-150 Raptor R, Ford Motor Company offers vehicles ready for adventure. Now, through a new collaboration with onX, a pioneer in outdoor digital off-road navigation, Ford owners will have the tools to help fully explore what their vehicles–and the outdoors–make possible. 1

Ford and onX Give Owners a Complimentary Year of Off-Road Navigation

"Outdoor recreation participation continues to hit record levels," said Andrew Willard, onX Offroad General Manager. "At the same time, the off-pavement adventure and off-roading space continues to see significant growth. Ford and onX have both recognized this momentum through meaningful investments–Ford in adventure-ready, off-road capable vehicles, and onX in our best-in class navigation technology. This collaboration brings together leaders in our respective categories to create an unmatched experience for outdoor enthusiasts."

Starting today, Ford owners in the U.S. with 2017 model year and newer vehicles with an active modem, who are also new onX customers, are eligible to receive a complimentary year of onX Offroad, onX Hunt, and onX Backcountry Elite memberships and the onX Fish Midwest membership. 2 This will unlock access to the outdoor navigation company's complete suite of apps:

onX Offroad : Put your vehicle's capability to the test. Access 650,000+ miles of routes with difficulty ratings, photos, and rich descriptions–so you can confidently choose your line and explore where the pavement ends.

: Put your vehicle's capability to the test. Access 650,000+ miles of routes with difficulty ratings, photos, and rich descriptions–so you can confidently choose your line and explore where the pavement ends. onX Hunt : Scout and hunt smarter. Navigate public and private land boundaries, customize your maps, access advanced scouting tools and more to make every moment in the field count.

: Scout and hunt smarter. Navigate public and private land boundaries, customize your maps, access advanced scouting tools and more to make every moment in the field count. onX Backcountry : Get off the beaten path with maps you can trust—built by pros to help you discover and explore over one million miles of hiking and biking trails, ski routes, and climbing areas, complete with rich route details and 3D Offline Maps for no-service navigation.

: Get off the beaten path with maps you can trust—built by pros to help you discover and explore over one million miles of hiking and biking trails, ski routes, and climbing areas, complete with rich route details and 3D Offline Maps for no-service navigation. onX Fish: Explore new water, find verified access points, species insights, and stay up-to-date on local regulations, so you can spend less time researching and more time fishing. Available throughout the Midwest currently, with new states added regularly.

onX Offroad, onX Hunt, and onX Fish apps seamlessly integrate with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing customers to display maps directly on their in-vehicle screen. Users can plan routes at home, explore what's around them on the fly, and even stay on route when their adventure takes them far away from cell service by downloading offline maps.

"Both onX and Ford have a shared commitment to empowering people at every skill level to go outside and explore with their vehicle," said Mike Aragon, the President of Integrated Services at Ford. "Our team at Ford is beginning a journey toward radical vehicle personalization using software, and this is an example of how you can make your experience true to what you're passionate about or want to learn."

To showcase what's possible when vehicle capability meets outdoor intelligence, Ford and onX are launching a new content series, Chasing Off-Road Confidence. Hosted by off-road enthusiast Chase Gentry, each series follows a real Ford customer across unique outdoor destinations across the U.S., pairing a Ford vehicle with onX Offroad to explore trails of every skill level. 3 Watch the first episode featuring a Las Vegas mom, Susan, as she takes her two boys off-roading and uses onX for the first time.

For more details visit https://www.onxmaps.com/ford. The offer is available now through 2028.

1 Always consult the Owner's Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.

2Offer ends 12/22/2028 and applies to new onX Offroad, Hunt, Backcountry, and Fish Midwest app memberships. Credit card activation is required, and memberships will automatically renew until cancelled. Must be an eligible owner of 2017 and newer Ford vehicles equipped with an activated modem. Customers who had an onX Elite Offroad, Hunt, Backcountry, or Fish Midwest membership in the 12 months prior to activation are not eligible for a complimentary membership on the same onX app. onX Backcountry not available via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. See onX terms for complete offer details.

3Customers need a Ford app login. Ford app, formerly known as the FordPass® app, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply. Terms and conditions apply. Visit ford.com for our privacy notice.

Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About onX and onX Offroad

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that informs, inspires, and empowers outdoor recreationists. Its suite of apps—including onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish Midwest—is built by explorers, for explorers.

onX Offroad is the leader in off-road mapping and GPS technology, empowering powersports and overlanding enthusiasts to explore more than 650,000 miles of motorized trails and 852 million acres of public land. Built for off-roaders, by off-roaders, the app delivers some of the most complete, current, and accurate mapping available.

Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are central to its mission, onX also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public lands. Since 2018, the company has partnered with organizations across the country to improve access through direct funding, data analysis, and research that support key legislation.

Learn more at https://www.onxmaps.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Popp, [email protected]

SOURCE onX