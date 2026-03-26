onX and Toyota Expand Trail Revival Project to 24 Nationwide Trail Restoration Events

Community-led trail restoration efforts grow across the U.S. as outdoor recreation surges and volunteer trail groups decline.

MISSOULA, Mont., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onX, the industry pioneer in digital navigation technology, is partnering with Toyota for a second year to expand the Trail Revival Project, a nationwide stewardship initiative dedicated to protecting and restoring access to public land trails.

In 2026, the Trail Revival Project will support 24 trail restoration and cleanup projects across the United States, bringing together off-road clubs, volunteers, and land managers to maintain and reopen trails threatened by erosion, storm damage, overgrowth, and illegal dumping.

The effort comes at a critical moment for public lands as outdoor recreation continues to surge. Many off-road trail clubs — longstanding operational partners to land managers responsible for clearing, maintaining, and restoring trails — are facing declining participation. Despite contributing more than 2.6 million hours of service annually (work equivalent to over 1,700 full-time employees) these groups are seeing reduced engagement, while land management agencies contend with limited staffing and funding. As a result, many trails go without consistent maintenance, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to erosion, overgrowth, and closure.

Toyota returns this year as onX's key partner, providing funding, vehicles, and logistical support to help power trail restoration efforts nationwide.

In its first year, the onX and Toyota Trail Revival Project initiative mobilized 400+ volunteers across 14 projects in 13 states, contributing more than 2,400 hours of trail work to restore 30 trails and nearly 50 miles of access routes through debris removal, drainage repairs, trash cleanup, and other maintenance.

Trail Revival Project events currently planned for 2026 include:

March 21: Mark Twain National Forest, Missouri

March 21: Tonto National Forest, Arizona

March 28: George Washington National Forest, Virginia

March 28: Ocala National Forest, Florida

April 1: San Bernardino National Forest, California

April 25: Mendocino National Forest, California

April 25: Coeur d'Alene National Forest, Idaho

June 6: Langlade County OHV Trails, Wisconsin (Rain Date June 11)

June 28: White River National Forest, Colorado

June 28: Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho

July 26–August 8: Pioneer Trail, Carson National Forest, New Mexico

August 8: Arapeen OHV Trail System, Utah

Additional projects will be announced in the coming months.

"Access without stewardship is simply not sustainable," said Griffen Gilbert, onX Offroad Community Marketing Manager. "Trails don't maintain themselves. The Trail Revival Project supports the land management agencies, local clubs, and volunteers who do the work to keep these routes open for future generations."

"Toyota Trucks are designed for adventure seekers, and with that passion comes a responsibility to help preserve the places where those adventures happen," said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing. "Building on the positive impact we made in 2025, we're excited to continue supporting the Trail Revival Project and the dedicated volunteers working to keep trails open for the community."

Join the Trail Revival Project movement. Sign up to volunteer or apply to host a local event at:

https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/toyota-onx-offroad-trail-revival-project

About onX and onX Offroad

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that informs, inspires, and empowers outdoor recreationists. Its suite of apps—including onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish Midwest—is built by explorers, for explorers.

onX Offroad is the leader in off-road mapping and GPS technology, empowering powersports and overlanding enthusiasts to explore more than 650,000 miles of motorized trails and 852 million acres of public land. Built for off-roaders, by off-roaders, the app delivers some of the most complete, current, and accurate mapping available.

Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are central to its mission, onX also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public lands. Since 2018, the company has partnered with organizations across the country to improve access through direct funding, data analysis, and research that support key legislation.

Learn more at https://www.onxmaps.com.

About Toyota

Toyota, creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America (nearly 48,000 in the U.S.).

For almost 70 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, the company's plant in North Carolina began assembling automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2024, of which more than 43 percent were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

Contact:

Austin Caron

[email protected]

SOURCE onX