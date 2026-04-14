onX and MeatEater Join Three Rivers Land Trust to Save 4,000 Acres on the Tuckertown Reservoir

onX and MeatEater have launched a one month matching initiative to help TRLT Save Tuckertown. The campaign will run from April 14 to May 14.

SALISBURY, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is proud to announce that onX and MeatEater have officially joined the effort to Save Tuckertown, bringing national attention and momentum to one of North Carolina's most significant conservation priorities.

The Tuckertown Reservoir, located in the rolling Piedmont region of central North Carolina, has provided public access to hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreationists for more than 60 years.

TRLT originally launched the Save Tuckertown Campaign on January 1, 2026. The effort is focused on permanently conserving lands along the Tuckertown Reservoir currently owned by ALCOA. TRLT is working to acquire these properties to ensure they remain undeveloped and accessible to the public as gamelands, with the ultimate goal of transferring the ownership to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

To accelerate fundraising efforts, onX and MeatEater have launched a one-month matching initiative running from April 14 to May 14. Every dollar donated to Three Rivers Land Trust through the Save Tuckertown campaign will be matched, with onX and MeatEater each committing $100,000 for a combined $200,000 in matching funds.

onX, known for its industry-leading digital mapping tools like onX Hunt, helps hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts navigate land ownership, access points, and terrain across the United States. Because outdoor adventure is part of the company's DNA, onX believes everyone should have access to nature and the recreation it provides. Since 2018, onX has worked with partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. This project is funded by onX's Adventure Forever Grant program, which creates opportunities for nonprofits, land trusts, tribal nations, and other community groups to unlock funding for projects related to access and stewardship.

MeatEater, a leading outdoor media and lifestyle brand, produces content and storytelling centered around hunting, fishing, conservation, and public land advocacy. Their Land Access Initiative (LAI), established in 2020, funds projects that unlock, protect, and expand public access to hunting and fishing across the country. Past LAI efforts have permanently conserved lands in Maine and Montana and helped fund the landmark corner crossing legal defense in Wyoming. The Save Tuckertown Campaign represents one of the initiative's largest partnerships to date, made possible through the combined support of donors and MeatEater's partnership with onX.

"At onX, enabling access to the outdoors is core to everything we do," said onX Hunt Senior Vice President Cliff Cancelosi. "Every feature we build, every tool we put in a hunter's hands starts with the belief that people belong outside, and critically, that there should always be land to adventure on. For over 60 years, Tuckertown has provided public access to hunters, anglers, and families and we want this tradition to continue on for generations to come. We're proud to stand alongside MeatEater and Three Rivers Land Trust to help ensure access to these acres that so many enjoy season after season."

This partnership underscores a shared commitment among TRLT, onX, and MeatEater to protect access to the outdoors and wildlife habitat across North Carolina. Access and conservation go hand in hand, ensuring not only that landscapes are permanently conserved, but that people can continue to experience them through hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

"Since MeatEater's earliest days, conservation of and access to public land has been core to our DNA," said MeatEater Director of Conservation Mark Kenyon. "That's why we're so excited about this campaign to save the Tuckertown Gamelands and ensure that public hunting and fishing access is guaranteed in perpetuity across the rolling hills, forests, and shorelines of the Tuckertown Reservoir. This is as tangible an example as you can find to truly 'Keep It Public'."

"We are so honored to partner with national conservation minded organizations like onX and MeatEater. The Save Tuckertown effort represents one of the most significant conservation opportunities in North Carolina. In addition to protecting critical wildlife habitat for species such as whitetail deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, and more, the project will safeguard an important drinking water source and conserve a landscape that has been enjoyed by the public for decades," states Travis Morehead, Executive Director of Three Rivers Land Trust.

The matching campaign is now open, and supporters are encouraged to act quickly while matching funds are available. Donations can be made at savetuckertown.org.

Together, with the support of partners like onX and MeatEater—and the generosity of the public—Three Rivers Land Trust is continuing its mission to conserve the rural landscapes and natural resources that define our region.

About Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina. Since 1995, the Land Trust has worked to offer reasonable and attractive options to landowners who want to conserve their lands for future generations to enjoy. Our mission is to work thoughtfully and selectively with property owners to conserve land, natural areas, rural landscapes, family farms, and historic places within North Carolina's central Piedmont and Sandhills. For more information about Three Rivers Land Trust, please contact the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or [email protected] or visit their website at www.trlt.org

About onX

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish Midwest make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2018, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. Learn more: https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives

About MeatEater, Inc.

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and consumer products company founded by renowned writer and TV/podcast personality Steven Rinella. Host of the long-running TV series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast (among the top ten sports podcasts), Rinella has gained wide popularity with hunters, anglers, and others through his passion for outdoor adventure and wild foods, as well as his strong commitment to conservation. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together leading influencers in the categories of hunting, fishing, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of First Lite (technical hunting apparel), FHF Gear (outdoor accessories), Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater's video content is distributed via Netflix, Outdoor Sportsman Group cable networks, YouTube, its website www.themeateater.com, its own free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, and numerous ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms including Roku, PlutoTV, Tubi, and Amazon Prime Video. The company is based in Bozeman, MT.

Media Contact:

Jack Flatley

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SOURCE onX