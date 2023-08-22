Ford Awards Hankook Tire Tennessee Plant 'Quality is No. 1' Supplier Medal

News provided by

Hankook Tire America Corp.

22 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Clarksville, Tenn. plant becomes third Hankook Tire manufacturing facility globally to be recognized by Ford

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire has been recognized by Ford Motor Company's Q1 quality assessment and certification system for its Tennessee Plant. The Clarksville, Tenn. facility has been awarded the Q1 medal, which stands for ''Quality is No. 1", for representing excellence in key areas such as technological innovation, product quality, service capabilities and continuous improvement.  

The Q1 medal represents the commitment to a quality-first approach. In recognition of the unique basic quality and manufacturing rules of Ford Motor Company, Q1 is an extremely influential benchmark in the automotive industry that demonstrates the quality level of suppliers and is pursued by major auto parts manufacturers around the world.

"Trusted relationships with our OE customers are central to driving Hankook Tire forward," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The innovation, quality and continued improvement of our Tennessee Plant is key to delivering market-leading products to renowned automakers like Ford Motor Company. We're proud to see the Tennessee Plant become the latest Hankook Tire facility to earn Ford's prestigious Q1 medal and look forward to continued success in Clarksville."

Hankook's Tennessee Plant supplies tires to popular Ford models such as the new Ford Edge MKX, Ford Explorer and Ford Econoline. The awarding of Ford's Q1 medal is the latest milestone in the valued relationship between Ford and Hankook Tire, reflecting the tiremaker's drive for quality in alignment with the esteemed motor company. Hankook's Jiangsu and Chongqing Plants in China also received Ford's Q1 medal in May of this year.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

