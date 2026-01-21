Hankook Tire Appoints New North America Lead for Marketing

Aaron Hong brings more than 20 years of global experience to lead Hankook's North America Marketing Department

Aaron Hong succeeds Kyuwang (Ken) Cho who will assume leadership of Hankook's Global Truck & Bus Division

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire has promoted Seunghwan (Aaron) Hong to Vice President of Marketing Department for its North America Headquarters based in Nashville, Tenn. He succeeds Kyuwang (Ken) Cho who has been promoted to head of Hankook's Global Truck & Bus (TB) Division, based in Seoul, Korea.

With more than 20 years of experience at Hankook Tire, Hong brings broad global expertise to his new role. He will oversee Marketing Strategy, Technical Services, Canada Marketing, and Supply Chain & Logistics Operations, while driving key programs to enhance Hankook's presence and support for tire dealers throughout North America. He previously served as Managing Director of Hankook Canada, overseeing brand expansion and strategic initiatives in the Canadian market. Prior, he served as TB Sales Strategy Manager at Hankook's Global headquarters and as Managing Director of Hankook's Netherlands subsidiary.

"We're thrilled to welcome Aaron to Nashville as our new Vice President of Marketing. He brings a wealth of global experience and a proven ability to drive growth across diverse markets," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "As we continue to expand our brand and strengthen relationships with our dealers throughout North America, Aaron's strategic vision will be key to advancing Hankook's innovation and performance in the tire market."

Williams added, "We are appreciative of Ken's leadership over the past year in elevating our presence across both consumer and commercial channels."

Meanwhile, Cho served as Senior Vice President of PCLT Sales and Marketing for the North America Headquarters since last January. He returns to Korea where he previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Hankook TB Division.

