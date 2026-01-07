Hankook Tire Opens New Onsite Health Clinic for Employees and Their Families at Tennessee Plant

New Hankook Tire Clinic Powered by Evernorth offers convenient primary and preventive care at the Clarksville, Tenn. manufacturing plant

Onsite clinic provides low- or no-cost access for eligible employees, spouses and dependents, including in-person and virtual visits

Investment reinforces Hankook Tire's commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce in the Clarksville community

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire today announced the opening of the Hankook Tire Clinic Powered by Evernorth, a new onsite health center at its Clarksville, Tenn. manufacturing plant that will provide convenient, affordable care to employees and their families.

The opening of the clinic follows a grand opening celebration on Jan. 5, hosted by Hankook and featuring executives from Hankook, Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services; a ribbon-cutting ceremony; and clinic tours for employees and guests.

Representatives from Hankook Tire, Evernorth Health Services, Montgomery County, and Clarksville Industrial Development participate in a grand opening ceremony for the Hankook Tire Clinic Powered by Evernorth, a new onsite health center at Hankook’s manufacturing plant in Clarksville, Tenn.

The Hankook Tire Clinic Powered by Evernorth offers a broad range of services, from routine preventive care and primary care to acute care for common illnesses and injuries, chronic condition management and select occupational health services.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., making it easier for employees to access care before, during or after their workday without leaving the plant property. All full-time and part-time Hankook Tire employees and eligible family members can use the clinic, regardless of their health insurance plan, with low or no out-of-pocket costs that are typically lower than urgent care or emergency room visits.

"The Hankook Tire Clinic Powered by Evernorth is an important investment in our people and our presence in Clarksville," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "By bringing convenient, high-quality care directly to our Tennessee Plant, we are helping employees and their families stay healthier, catch concerns earlier and feel supported both on and off the job."

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Charles Chang, President of Hankook Tire Manufacturing Tennessee, added, "Beyond accessibility, this is also about creating a culture of wellness. We want our team members to feel supported—not just as workers, but as whole people. When you are healthy, you can thrive at work, at home, and in every part of your life. Our hope is that this clinic becomes a trusted resource that strengthens our community and contributes to a safer, healthier workplace."

Services at the clinic are provided by Evernorth Direct Health, LLC, its affiliates and affiliated professional entities, part of Evernorth Health Services, the health services business of The Cigna Group. Through this collaboration, Hankook employees and their families gain access to an integrated care experience that combines onsite services with virtual visits, health coaching and other resources designed to improve access to care and overall well-being.

"Evernorth is proud to partner with Hankook Tire to bring workplace-based care to employees and their families in Clarksville," said Gabe Lewis, Regional Director of Operations, Evernorth. "By making it easier to access primary and preventive care where people work, we can help improve health outcomes, enhance the employee experience and support the long-term vitality of this community."

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States, and is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

About Evernorth Health Services

Evernorth Health Services creates pharmacy, care and benefit solutions to improve health and increase vitality. We relentlessly innovate to make the prediction, prevention and treatment of illness and disease more accessible to millions of people. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our businesses, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that move people and organizations forward. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

