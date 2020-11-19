Ford Honors Goodyear At 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards.

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."

Ford's World Excellence Awards recognize companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery. Awards span multiple categories, including sustainability, winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology, fitness, special recognition and diversity.

The Special Recognition award was presented to Goodyear for the company's performance in the area of delivery. Ford highlighted Goodyear's exemplary leadership in providing technical and commercial solutions to unique problems and for delivering unprecedented assistance on several high-performance vehicle fitments.

"This award is a testament to our dedicated associates who have gone above and beyond to exceed our customers' expectations," said Chris Magana, Goodyear's vice president and general manager, OE North America.

This is the second consecutive year Goodyear has been recognized by Ford as achieving the highest levels of global excellence as a supplier.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

