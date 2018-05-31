"To join this elite group of strategic suppliers to Ford is an honor and a privilege," said In-Young Lee, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "We respect this appointment and will prove worthy to retain this important designation by demonstrating our steadfast commitment and continued focus to exceed Ford's expectations across all aspects of our business."

Hanon Systems also was one of eight companies to be named a finalist for the Ford Quality Excellence award at the 20th annual Ford World Excellence Awards event.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions. Products include heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressors; fluid transport; and thermal and emissions solutions for conventional and electric, hybrid, fuel cell and autonomous vehicles. With 40 manufacturing and 18 engineering sites across 20 countries, the company employs more than 16,500 people. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-motor-co-names-hanon-systems-to-its-aligned-business-framework-abf-300657935.html

SOURCE Hanon Systems

Related Links

http://www.hvccglobal.com

