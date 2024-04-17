Hanon Systems Named a 2023 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier for electrified mobility, has been named a GM Supplier of the Year in General Motors' 32nd annual Supplier of the Year awards in Miami, Florida.

A global, cross-functional team at GM recognized 86 of its best suppliers for performance in the 2023 calendar year. The selection was based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

"It is a privilege to receive the Supplier of the Year Award from GM for the seventh year in a row," said Nurdal Kücükkaya, president and co-chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "We are committed to continue to strengthen our relationship, and deliver value through innovative thermal management solutions for a clean energy future."

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect."

This year, the global purchasing and supply chain team at GM prioritized in their selection process three core values: safety, inclusion and relationships, which reinforce all other priorities, including sustainability, innovation, execution, resilience and profitability. By emphasizing these values, GM fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for the customer and its suppliers.

