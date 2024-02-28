Hanon Systems Inaugurates New Engineering Center in Portugal

PALMELA, Portugal, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier for electrified mobility, today celebrated the inauguration of its new engineering center in Palmela, Portugal.

The engineering center is located on the premises of the company's compressor manufacturing campus in Palmela, which has been operating since 1998 in the Setúbal District, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal.

Hanon Systems Engineering Center in Palmela, Portugal; image courtesy of Hanon Systems

The Palmela plant is the company's European flagship for electric scroll compressors, which are essential components of heat pump systems. The engineering center that supports the plant is a two-story structure offering 2,488 square meters (approximately 27,000 square feet) of space to consolidate existing and new test operations, prototype assembly and workspaces for engineering personnel.

Onsite capabilities include inverter software development; bracket and compressor design, release and prototyping; and environmental, climatic and electrical/electronic (E/E) performance and durability testing. The building also accommodates four meeting rooms, a large auditorium and cafeteria services.

Company executives and local dignitaries took part in a media event to commemorate the engineering center.

Speaking at the event, Nurdal Kücükkaya, president and co-chief executive officer of Hanon Systems, said "This engineering center is a testament to the company's commitment to sustain its leadership position by supporting the needs of the business and our customers through local technical expertise and state-of-the-art testing capabilities."

Nearly 100 resources are based at the engineering center, which offers the opportunity for further expansion to address future business needs.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers, and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

Follow Hanon Systems:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hanonsystems

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6bSZ7NMg7LPhXDyTOMwebQ/feed

SOURCE Hanon Systems