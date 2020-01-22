Fordham University Takes Top Honors at 19th Annual Deloitte FanTAXtic National Case Study Competition

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of students from Fordham University claimed victory at the Deloitte FanTAXtic national case study competition by presenting the best analysis on a complex, issues-driven business tax case. This year's case challenged students to analyze the impact of using debt versus equity to expand operations for a startup venture. The national finals were held Jan. 17-18 at Deloitte University, Deloitte's learning and leadership development center.

"Congratulations to all of the students that participated in this year's competition for their technical proficiency, teamwork and innovative thinking to solve the complexities of the business case challenge," said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "There has never been a more exciting time to be in tax given the magnitude of change we have seen related to tax reform, technology transformation, and globalization. These students are truly getting a real-world experience that provides the opportunity to build their skills and be exposed to the types of challenges that will face them as they prepare for the tax profession of tomorrow."

Competition results

First place team: Fordham University

Second place team: University of Northern Iowa

Third place team: DePaul University

The other teams that participated were: Brigham Young University , Truman State University , University of Florida , University of Houston , University of Massachusetts, Amherst , and University of Mississippi .

"The Deloitte FanTAXtic case competition provides an invaluable setting for students to prepare for a career in tax, interact with peers from other universities, and be inspired by Deloitte professionals," said Stan Veliotis, Associate Professor & Co-Director, Center for Professional Accounting Practices, Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business. "Its use of real business challenges provides our students with the opportunity to hone their communication, analytical and research skills. We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this case competition, the Deloitte judges' time and insights, and Deloitte's commitment and sponsorship of this program."

"Through FanTAXtic, the Deloitte Foundation is able to show students what a tax career can offer," said Vickie Carr, partner, Deloitte Tax LLP and Deloitte Foundation board member. "Aligning with our mission to help prepare the next generation of talent, the competition connects the academic experience to real-world business scenarios enabling students to use a variety of technical and soft skills to deliver a solution to the case. I am continually impressed by the caliber of students participating in this competition."

Each of the nine teams participating in the national competition won the Deloitte FanTAXtic contest in their respective U.S. regions. Before the final competition, nearly 60 teams representing over 40 colleges and universities participated in regional qualifier events at Deloitte offices throughout the U.S., Nov. 7-8, 2019.

Sponsored by Deloitte Tax LLP and supported by the Deloitte Foundation, FanTAXtic has engaged 6,249 students since inception in 2002 and is designed to educate and prepare the next generation of tax talent for a career in business and tax. To learn more about Deloitte FanTAXtic, please email usnydeloittefoundation@deloitte.com.

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the talent of the future and their influencers and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting middle/high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

