Ford's Garage Rolls into Delaware for the First Time with New Three-Unit Franchise Deal

Vintage-Inspired Burger and Craft Beer Restaurant to Open New Locations in Millsboro, Lewes and Camden

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage – the full-service, 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant inspired by the heritage of The Ford Motor Company – has signed a three-unit development agreement with Carson's Garage, LLC to bring the brand to Delaware for the first time.

Ford's Garage Restaurant

The agreement includes new restaurants planned for Kent and Sussex counties, with the first location expected to open in Millsboro in early 2027 at 28362 Dupont Blvd. The group is also targeting Lewes and Camden for future restaurants. Millsboro is an especially meaningful market for the Wilson family, who have operated in the area since 1987, and they see it as an ideal fit for Ford's Garage due to its growing population and proximity to Delaware's beach communities.

Carson's Garage, LLC is comprised of entrepreneurs spanning both the automotive and restaurant industries. David Wilson Sr. and David Wilson Jr. are the owners of Preston Automotive Group, which comprises an established list of dealerships across Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Hyundai, Mazda and Toyota automotive brands along with a wide variety of powersports and lawn and garden equipment in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. The development group also includes experienced restaurant operators 23 Restaurant Group/Operating Partners, which owns and operates several Florida-based Ford's Garage locations. Together, the group brings deep Ford brand knowledge, strong local market ties and proven restaurant operations experience to the development.

"Preston is synonymous with Ford in our community, so Ford's Garage felt like the perfect match for us," said Wilson Sr. "Our family has visited Ford's Garage locations over the years, and we've always loved the atmosphere, the food and the way the brand brings people together. This is another way for us to create a gathering place for the community and continue investing in the markets that have supported us for decades."

For the Wilson family, Ford's Garage is a natural extension of their decades-long connection to the Ford brand and the communities they serve. Wilson Sr., a Ford National Council chairman and Ford Volume Dealers Hall of Fame inductee, has built a career rooted in automotive leadership, guest service and community engagement. Preston Automotive Group employs more than 1,000 people and sells close to 16,000 retail units annually, while supporting local organizations and charitable causes throughout Delaware and Maryland.

"I am excited to help bring Ford's Garage to our Millsboro campus. It will be a family friendly place with great food, a great atmosphere and fun for all. This is one more way that we will be serving this community that has been such a big part of our family for years," said Wilson, Jr.

Community involvement has long been central to the Wilson family's business approach. Wilson Sr. has supported organizations including March of Dimes, the American Cancer Society and local youth sports programs. The Wilsons plan to carry that same community-first mindset into Ford's Garage, creating a destination where guests can gather over great food while supporting a business rooted in local connection.

"We are excited to welcome Carson's Garage, LLC to the Ford's Garage family and support them as they bring the brand to Delaware," said Billy Downs, President of Ford's Garage. "Their combined experience reflects what makes Ford's Garage such a compelling franchise opportunity: a deep understanding of the Ford brand and automotive culture, strong local market knowledge and proven restaurant operations. We're confident this team is well-positioned to bring an authentic Ford's Garage experience to guests throughout the state."

Ford's Garage offers a unique blend of crave-worthy comfort food, a full bar, and vintage automotive nostalgia. Known for its signature burgers, over-the-top desserts, and themed décor featuring classic cars, gas pumps, and a true 1920s garage vibe, Ford's Garage creates a destination for families, foodies, and car enthusiasts alike.

The Delaware development agreement represents another strategic milestone for Ford's Garage as the brand continues expanding into new markets. As the brand broadens its growth efforts, it's seeking experienced, community-focused franchise partners to help introduce Ford's Garage to new territories.

For more information on the Ford's Garage franchise opportunity, visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com/franchise. To find the nearest Ford's Garage location, visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., just minutes from Henry Ford's winter estate, Ford's Garage is a distinctive, vintage auto-themed restaurant brand inspired by a 1920s service station. The concept blends immersive design with a chef-driven menu featuring prime burgers, elevated comfort food, and a full bar. Known for its energetic atmosphere rooted in genuine hospitality, Ford's Garage is an Official Licensee of the Ford Motor Company and operates 34 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

Contact: Grace Skowron, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Ford's Garage