Foreclosure Sale Features Medical Waste-Disposal Equipment from California Plant

Tiger and Perry Videx sale includes incinerators, shredders and other systems used by Aemerge RedPak's high-efficiency operation in San Bernardino County

HESPERIA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling and waste-disposal companies can acquire shredders, incinerators and other useful machinery and equipment in an immediate sale by Tiger Group and Perry Videx.

The assets come from Aemerge RedPak's former medical-waste treatment facility in the city of Hesperia. Opened in 2017, the plant destroyed and sterilized medical waste, converted it into clean energy and diverted up to 95 percent of treated waste from landfills.

The assets on offer include a state-of-the-art thermal oxidizer and patented carbonizer incineration system.

"While the company encountered financial difficulties, its relatively new equipment continues to perform well and is available at a fraction of the original cost of investment," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

The sale features a thermal oxidizer and patented Carbonizer incineration system, along with more general plant support and material-handling equipment, such as an air-quality control system, an air compressor, a diesel generator and a forklift, said Gregg Epstein, President and CEO of Hainesport, New Jersey-based Perry Videx.

The four-shaft industrial shredder—an Untha RS 100-1200-110—is a highlight of the sale, the executive said. "It can handle all forms of recycling—metal, plastic and paper—and is a powerful piece of high-utility equipment."

So, too, is the plant's Carbonizer, Epstein noted. As operated by Aemerge RedPak, the patented system processed organic waste in a negative-pressure, no-oxygen environment with high heat, leaving just three sterile co-products—synthesis gas, which the company captured and converted to clean energy; treated glass and metals, later recycled; and carbon char, repurposed as alternative fuel.

"That's how the plant managed to divert from landfills 95 percent of the waste it treated," Epstein explained. "A buyer could take this same approach by acquiring these related systems. However, each system is useful in its own right. The Carbonizer, for example, burns at 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit and is a potential centerpiece for any medical or general waste-incineration operation."

For its part, the Callidus Technologies thermal oxidizing system is highly efficient at cleaning gas streams. "Incineration creates gases that need to be further treated in order to allow them to go into the atmosphere," Epstein said. "In this case, the process was clean enough to win approval from the California Department of Public Health and the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District. As the saying goes, 'If you can get it approved in California, you can get it approved anywhere.'"

Other significant assets available in the sale include:

Eriez metal separator

250-kilowatt backup diesel generator

Motor control center and switchgear

Continuous emission monitoring air-quality control system

12' x 100' horizontal belt furnace

Heat recovery steam generator

High-capacity dust collection system

Lime silo

Infeed conveyors and elevators

Emergency flare

Plant utilities available in the sale include a vertical reciprocating conveyer; knife gate valves; and articulated screw conveyors.

