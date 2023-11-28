Forefront Agency Strengthens Mission to Serve Military Veterans and their Families by Partnering with Integrity

Fast-growing agency expands technology, products and resources available to their team of disciplined and goal-focused agents by joining the Integrity platform

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Forefront Agency, an independent marketing organization based in Austin, Texas, and led by Calvin Wright. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

After serving in the Army's Airborne division and becoming Ranger qualified, Wright now brings veterans and active-duty members of the military onto his team to help them discover their next professional undertaking. Forefront Agency has built a supportive culture that unlocks new potential among agents by creating a structure for success that includes mentorship, setting goals and achieving milestones. The company provides life insurance and final expense products to Americans across the country with an emphasis on serving families of veterans.

"Calvin serves his agents with the same discipline, diligence and empathy he served his country and fellow soldiers with," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His ability to fearlessly face and conquer challenges has enabled him to rapidly build a successful agency and help other veterans succeed in a career in insurance. At Integrity, our culture and values are central to everything we do — and Forefront Agency's energy and focus directly correlate with our mission. We're excited to offer meaningful support to agencies like Forefront. Our platform offerings give them a competitive advantage and empower their agents to keep growing and achieving goals. With Integrity's support, Forefront Agency will continue its rapid success for years to come and we welcome their dynamic team to Integrity."

"I've always appreciated how the insurance industry offers me control over my own growth potential and the way I can apply the discipline and structure I learned in the military to this business," shared Calvin Wright, President of Forefront Agency. "In order to maximize the potential of our agency, I knew I needed a partner who leads from the front! Integrity offers our agency shared resources, more diverse products, and innovative platforms such as IntegrityCONNECT and MarketingCENTER that will help our business expand. Its extensive group of leaders is also an incredible resource we are excited to leverage. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be in the same room as these legendary partners and learn, then implement, the frameworks for success they've used. This partnership allows Forefront agents to be part of something bigger than we could have provided on our own — our potential as an Integrity partner truly has no cap."

Integrity's end-to-end insurtech resources push agents toward their goals by offering them world-class technology, products and support designed to build fulfilling careers. The state-of-the-art Integrity platform includes game-changing products such as LeadCENTER, which quickly matches high quality, actionable leads with agents wherever they are, and Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, proprietary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to quickly access critical client information and build optimal solutions. All partners also benefit from proprietary resources to guide data-driven decisions such as real time analytics, strategic leadership direction and access to Integrity's world-class marketing and advertising capabilities.

As the need for holistic life, health and wealth solutions continues to expand, many of the country's most influential insurance and financial services companies have come together to form Integrity's partner network. These illustrious industry leaders and trailblazers are improving financial and insurance processes for the benefit of all stakeholders. Through collaboration, these partners are creating innovative solutions that better protect consumers' life, health and wealth and help them plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Forefront Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ForefrontAgency.

