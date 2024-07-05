Foreign friends show passion for careers after studying in Luban Workshop

BEIJING, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Pioneered in Tianjin, the Luban Workshop, a Chinese vocational workshop program, has boosted international capacity cooperation and cultivated high-quality technical personnel globally over the years.

Luban Workshops exhibit distinctive advantages of cultivating talent for sustainable development in more countries. [Photo provide to tianjin.chinadaily.com]

Aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative, the Luban Workshop enables an increasing number of international students to become key figures in telling Chinese stories, fostering a community with a shared future for mankind.

Djibouti young man realizes his railway dream

On March 28, 2019, the first Luban Workshop in Africa, the Djibouti Luban Workshop, was officially put into operation. Among the inaugural cohort of 24 students enrolled was Liban Osman, a young man from Djibouti, who has a special affection for railways since he was a child.

At the end of 2023, Osman and his classmates graduated, beginning their careers on the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway. This marks a significant shift in Osman's life journey, showcasing the impact of the Luban Workshop in opening up new opportunities for young Africans.

"The Chinese engineers have always been my role models," said Osman. "The Luban Workshop has helped me achieve my dream."

Bridging traditional medicine between China and Mali

Mali is the first African country to include traditional medicine in national medicine. Diarra Boubacar, born to a medical family in Mali, is the first foreign doctor of traditional Chinese medicine in China. He determined to give up Western medicine and turn to study traditional Chinese medicine after coming to China.

After obtaining his doctorate, he practiced medicine in Yunnan, Sichuan and other places in China, treating poor families for free.

In 2019, he learned about the Luban Workshop program. He hopes to use it to build a bridge between the traditional medicine of China and Mali, bring traditional Chinese medicine back to Mali, serve the local people, and promote the inheritance and innovation of traditional medicine in Mali.

As Diarra notes, many students were spotted inquiring about enrollment and expressing their wishes to study in the workshop.

Moroccan girl's cross-border e-commerce success

A dedicated Moroccan student, whose Chinese name is Wei Hua, embarked on a remarkable educational journey through the Morocco Luban Workshop. She participated in the "Chinese Language plus Vocational Skills" online training course organized by Tianjin College of Commerce.

This course provided her with an opportunity to collaborate with Chinese students and compete in the first World Vocational College Skills Competition.

Their hard work paid off, as she and her team clinched the gold medal in the cross-border e-commerce competition.

Her passion for learning also earned her admission to Tianjin College of Commerce, where she plans to further enhance her knowledge and skills. She is set to continue her journey in cross-border e-commerce, building a bright future.

Through these stories, the Luban Workshop continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the careers of international students and promoting exchanges between China and the world.

SOURCE China Daily