Foreign Internet Celebrities Telling Fujian Stories - The Secret Recipe to Global Popularity of Shaxian Snacks

FUZHOU, China, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

With a history of more than 1,600 years, Shaxian snacks originated in the Han and Jin dynasties. At present, there are more than 88,000 franchises in China, with an annual turnover of more than 50 billion yuan (approximately $7.6 billion), making itself an industry that enriches the local people. Besides this, it has also gone global and becomes popular in 62 countries and regions including the United States, Japan, France, and Singapore.