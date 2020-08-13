Forever 21 x 7-Eleven: This Collab is Fab

"For over 90 years, 7-Eleven has been an integral part of American life," said Forever 21 Global Creative Director, Joanna Choo. "It is a modern breathing brand, but also a nostalgic phenomenon for many. Forever 21 echoes this mindset by presenting a collab for its customers that pays homage to everyone's favorite memory of being out, but staying close to home, heading out for a quick snack run with friends, and finding comfort in the little things. During this time, it makes sense to create a capsule that's about being cozy but stylish. Both of our brands play a big part in day to day lifestyle, then and now."

Forever 21 is taking to Instagram and TikTok to promote the 7-Eleven collection with a dance challenge, polls, games and sweepstakes for fun and free stuff.

An exclusive Slurpee AR hologram can be found in the Forever 21 app, where fans can click the link, snap a pic (with hip-hop dancer and IG phenom Natalie Bebko @nat_bat_), tag @forever21 and @7eleven, and share.

The explosively colorful 16-piece capsule includes multiple ways to make a "Big Gulp" statement with cropped and regular Tees and hoodies, and fleece for fall. The collection features nostalgic renditions of the convenience retailer's most iconic logos on backgrounds of tie-dyed colors, pastels, brights, and whites. Retail prices range from $15 to $35.

"When 2020 turned everyone's summer plans on its head, including our free Slurpee drink birthday celebration, we were thrilled to add some sizzle to the summer through our collaboration with Forever 21," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt. "Now, fans can sport their favorite F21-styled 7-Eleven looks when going out for a physically distanced Slurpee drink run, or while simply hanging at home awaiting their 7-Eleven faves via 7NOW delivery."

Fans of the orange, green and red stripes can visit Forever 21 on TikTok and Instagram (grid and stories) to strut their Slurpee stuff and show off their best Big Gulp moves in this 7-Eleven collab that will leave them shouting #ohthankheaven.

Brand fans can enter to win $100 worth of #F21X7ELEVEN merch in three simple steps:

Follow @forever21 and @7eleven Spot the difference between the two photos on each page and leave a comment in the comment section with what that difference is. Tag two friends + #f21sweepstakes.

The winner will be announced on Monday, August 17.

*The F21X7ELEVEN collection is available online only, not at 7-Eleven® or Forever 21 stores. For more information, visit www.forever21.com.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 35 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

Forever 21

Forever 21 continues to be a fashion industry leader with a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all. F21 persists on staying ahead of innovation and providing styles and fit that our customers love. Now a part of Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Group and Authentic Brands Group with a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels. F21 will continue to set the same high standards as it's always had. www.Forever21.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

