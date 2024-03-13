FORGET EVERYTHING YOU KNOW ABOUT MOISTURIZERS: INTRODUCING CLARINS MULTI-ACTIVE: A CUTTING-EDGE SOLUTION TO COMBAT STRESS-AGEING

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins, the world-renowned French beauty brand, shakes up skincare with New Multi-Active: a revolutionary day and night duo designed to combat stress-induced ageing and restore youthful radiance, 24/7.

After years of research, Clarins Laboratories identified the detrimental effects of stress and fatigue on the skin, commonly referred to as stress-ageing1. Through meticulous typology studies, the research team uncovered eight2 visible signs of aging intensified by hectic lifestyles and daily stressors which accelerate the natural aging process.

The research revealed that stress triggers a thinning of the epidermis, compromising the skin's barrier function and altering its texture. In stressful conditions, up to a 24% reduction in epidermal thickness was observed. Moreover, increased stress levels slow down the renewal of epidermal cells, leading to visible premature signs of aging: dullness, wrinkles, fine lines, and rough skin texture. Additionally, decreased fibroblast activity in the dermal layer results in diminished collagen and elastin production, essential for maintaining skin firmness.

To conclude, these two studies revealed how stress and lack of sleep visibly accentuate 8 signs of ageing2:

+9.5% Increase in the size of pores3 +14.2% A more uneven complexion4 +16.4% More hollow features4 +15% Severity of wrinkles and fine lines3 +20.3% Overall look of fatigue4 -13.4% Drop in skin tone3 +12% Increase in insensible water loss – skin prone to dehydration4 -2.4% Less luminosity4

1. Phenomenon responsible for skin ageing linked to stress caused by the pace of life. | 2. Size of pores, skin tone, severity of wrinkles and fine lines, overall look of fatigue, look of facial features, skin radiance, uniformity of the complexion, hydration. | 3.Clinical typology study on 73 women aged 25-40, for 6 months. 4. Clinical typology study on 41 women aged 35-50, after 5 hectic days.

Introducing New Multi-Active: The Ultimate Solution

Harnessing the power of cutting-edge ingredients (90% ingredients of natural origin), the Multi-Active range empowers the skin to reclaim an healthy, youthful glow while smoothing fine lines and redefining skin texture.

Clarins Innovation: The Skin Charger Complex

At the heart of the Multi-Active range lies the Skin Charger Complex, a pioneering blend enriched with:

2% Niacinamide : Also known as Vitamin B3, this potent anti-ageing molecule visibly smoothes fine lines, and refines skin texture.

: Also known as Vitamin B3, this potent anti-ageing molecule visibly smoothes fine lines, and refines skin texture. Sea Holly Extract: This resilient plant thrives in adverse conditions, serving as a bio-inspiration for Clarins. It helps to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and target the first visible signs of aging.

Together, this supercharged complex delivers an immediate healthy-looking glow, the skin barrier is reinforced all while providing 24 hrs hydration.

After 28 days of using Multi Active Day and Night Duo:

Lines and wrinkles are visibly reduced by 34%** + 36.4%* visibly smoother skin8 93% skin is smoother*** 88% more looks more even*** +7.5%* more even complexion -50%** visibly reduced signs of stress 92% skin is firmer*** 86% skin looks less tired*** -10.8%* visibly minimized pores8 46%** visibly reduced signs of fatigue9 91% skin is more radiant*** 86% skin texture is refined and more even***



90% skin quality is visibly improved***



*Clinical study - Multi-Active Day Cream - All Skin Types - 32 women – 28 days **Self-evaluation - Multi-Active Day Cream - All Skin Types - 104 women – 28 days ***Consumer test - Multi-Active Day Cream - All Skin Types - 105 women

Multi-Active line is also enriched with:

Organic Teasel extract* revitalizes to boost skin's glow.

Organic Strawberry Tree Fruit extract* refines skin texture and visibly tightens pores.

Betaine moisturizes and plumps the skin's surface.

Anti-aging tetrapeptide helps visibly firm while renewing skin overnight (Night cream)

Clarins ' Anti-Pollution Complex of Organic White Horehound, Furcellaria and Nipplewort extracts helps minimize damage from environmental pollutants—indoors and out—including skin-aging blue lights from electronics.

*Organic ingredients are produced in accordance with European regulation (CE 2018/848).

Multi-Active day offers rich, melting textures that are infused with an energizing, mood-boosting scent of Lily of the Valley, White Flowers, Rose, Musk, and Cedarwood. While Multi-Active Night's soft, cocooning texture is infused with a soothing, calming scent of Bergamot, Rose, Jasmin, Hyacinth, Orris, Musk, Cedarwood, and Amber to help you get a good night's rest. The line is available for AST and Dry Skin.

Clarins T.R.U.S.T.: A one-of-a-kind commitment for better, safer skincare

Clarins' T.R.U.S.T. initiative (Traceability. Responsibility. Uniqueness. Security. Transparency.) provides full traceability of the ingredients that go into our Multi-Active products—from farm to formula through blockchain technology.

Clarins Multi-Active Line is available on www.clarins.com and at all official retailers, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

ABOUT CLARINS

Celebrating 70 years Clarins , was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins has family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2025. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet—more than 756,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 43 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2024.

www.clarinsusa.com

