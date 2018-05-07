Forget flowers! Tim Hortons® announces the return of Timbits® Bouquets just in time for Mother's Day

The Timbits® Bouquet will be available for $7.99 at participating Tim Hortons® Restaurants across the U.S. on Saturday, May 12th and Sunday, May 13th, 2018 while supplies last. Each bouquet will include an assortment of mom's favorite Timbits® flavors like Chocolate Glazed, Old Fashion Plain, and Sour Cream Glazed!

"We are so excited to be bringing back the Timbits® Bouquets for Mother's Day this year," said Shawn Thompson, president of Tim Hortons® U.S. "We enjoy creating products that our Guests can have fun with, so we can't wait for everyone to share this sweet treat with their mom."

To ensure you get your exclusive Timbits® Bouquet, be sure to stop by your local Tim Hortons® Restaurant during Mother's Day weekend or contact your nearest Restaurant to confirm availability. For a list of participating Restaurants, visit: www.timhortons.com/mothersday.

About Tim Hortons®

TIM HORTONS® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, TIM HORTONS® appeals to a broad range of consumer tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, delicious baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products US. TIM HORTONS® has more than 4,700 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States, and around the world. To learn more about the TIM HORTONS® brand, please visit the TIM HORTONS® brand website at www.timhortons.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

