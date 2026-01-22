NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women recovering from mastectomy, lumpectomy, or other breast-related surgeries often face challenges beyond incision care. Forward shoulder rounding, chest tightness, and upper back weakness can impact comfort, mobility, and long-term posture. Expert Consumers has highlighted the Forme Smart Power Bra line as a notable option in post-surgical recovery apparel, reflecting a growing interest in garments that support both healing and posture.

Traditionally, post-mastectomy bras have focused primarily on protecting surgical areas and holding dressings in place. Recent research and patient feedback suggest that posture, muscle engagement, and spinal alignment are equally important to recovery and daily comfort. Forme, a wellness-focused apparel brand, has integrated this perspective into its Smart Power Bra line, combining clinical understanding with soft, wearable fabrics designed for all-day support.

Forme's posture-engineered approach relies on tension fabrics and strategically placed panels to gently guide the shoulders back, lift the chest, and maintain a more upright spine. Unlike traditional rigid braces or compression garments, these bras allow natural movement while providing subtle, consistent support for the upper body.

Product Range and Design Features

The Forme Smart Power Bra line includes multiple variations to address different recovery needs:

Power Bra : A smooth, supportive option for everyday wear and light activity. Designed for women in early to mid-stages of recovery, it provides gentle posture support throughout daily tasks.





: A smooth, supportive option for everyday wear and light activity. Designed for women in early to mid-stages of recovery, it provides gentle posture support throughout daily tasks. Power+ Bra : Offers firmer guidance through enhanced tension zones, supporting more active routines and assisting women with ongoing upper back or shoulder weakness.





: Offers firmer guidance through enhanced tension zones, supporting more active routines and assisting women with ongoing upper back or shoulder weakness. Collagen Power Bra : Integrates collagen-infused fabric for a soft, skin-friendly surface suitable for sensitive or healing skin. Ideal for comfort-focused recovery and prolonged wear.

Across all versions, the Smart Power Bra line emphasizes practical features for post-surgical needs, including front closures for limited shoulder mobility, wide supportive straps, breathable fabrics, and seam placements designed to avoid irritation around surgical areas. The designs avoid underwires and rely on fabric engineering to provide support without restricting movement.

Supportive Benefits Beyond Surgery

Expert Consumers notes that these bras offer benefits that extend beyond incision protection. Women wearing the Smart Power Bra report:

Improved upper body alignment, reducing forward shoulder rounding

Reduced neck and shoulder strain associated with poor posture

Enhanced comfort during daily activities and dressing

Balanced support for reconstructed or prosthetic breasts

Increased confidence in daily movement

Subtle improvements in posture can also influence breathing, circulation, and muscle function, supporting more comfortable mobility and physical therapy over time. By addressing both recovery and everyday function, the line reflects a modern understanding of post-mastectomy wellness.

Industry Recognition and Growing Awareness

Healthcare professionals and recovery specialists increasingly acknowledge that post-mastectomy care should consider the whole upper body. The Forme Smart Power Bra line is being recognized for bridging the gap between medical support and everyday wear. Patients now have access to garments that feel soft and wearable while contributing to alignment and muscle balance, making recovery more manageable and integrated into daily life.

As conversations around post-surgical wellness evolve, posture-guided apparel is becoming an important consideration. Forme's approach demonstrates a shift in recovery thinking, emphasizing functional support that complements long-term musculoskeletal health.

The Forme Smart Power Bra line represents an informed approach to post-mastectomy recovery, combining posture science with wearable design. By focusing on whole-body support and comfort, the line contributes to both healing and everyday functionality, offering women a thoughtful option as part of their recovery wardrobe. The full article is available at ExpertConsumers.org .

About Forme

Forme is a wellness-focused apparel brand dedicated to creating posture-engineered garments that support movement, alignment, and recovery. The company combines biomechanical science with everyday wearability to produce designs that guide the body into healthier positions without restricting comfort. Forme's product lines include smart bras and tops that cater to post-surgical, active, and lifestyle needs, blending soft, breathable fabrics with clinically informed support. The brand is committed to developing apparel that enhances comfort, mobility, and confidence for individuals navigating recovery or seeking functional, supportive everyday wear.

