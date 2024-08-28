Formedics Acquires AMC Media Group Amplifying Its Content and Peer-to-Peer HCP Community

Formedics—home to flagships Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, and OncWeekly—grows reach by more than 60% to 1.5 million opted-in physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and allied health professionals (AHPs).

Acquisition addresses key HCP preference for peer-driven learning via hyper-relevant digital communities and medical associations, resulting in the industry's only omni-channel network to connect HCPs across digital, live events, social and point-of-care (POC).

Formedics' platform expands to 25 digital properties comprising peer-to-peer collaboration tools, key opinion leader (KOL) round tables, specialty-specific digital communities, and 12 prominent medical society partnerships.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics, an HCP community and engagement platform, today announced its acquisition of AMC Media Group, an HCP portfolio of digital properties and partnerships with medical associations and KOLs. All AMC Media Group employees, including leadership, will continue in their roles, nearly doubling Formedics' workforce. This strategic acquisition increases Formedics' HCP reach by more than 60%, expanding it to a verified network of 1.5 million HCPs and AHPs. The integration of AMC's digital properties and exclusive partnerships, live events, and advanced social media tools solidifies Formedics as a powerhouse for peer-to-peer HCP engagement and learning.

This acquisition addresses HCPs' preference to receive relevant information within their sub-specialties via peers, KOLs, and trusted communities across a unified omni-channel platform. Healthcare professionals can now access personalized content that fosters collaboration across various settings and channels, including in-office, events, case-based tools, digital programs, and social media. This connected approach improves HCPs' ability to participate in peer discussions and access information they need to elevate patient care. Formedics' proprietary AI/ML data tool captures these peer interactions and engagement experiences to continuously refine content curation and the company's content creation efforts.

"AMC Media Group's portfolio is vital to Formedics becoming the go-to partner for HCPs seeking trusted peer learning and medical information to support better clinical decisions," said Greg Jackson, CEO of Formedics. "Underlying our HCP network is a proprietary data engine performing complex algorithms on user behaviors and preferences across our audience of 1.5 million HCPs. This distinct capability to continuously identify the most resonant content while connecting relevant peers and branded messaging redefines the landscape for medical communication and peer learning."

With the acquisition, Formedics adds to its portfolio of original flagships—Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, and OncWeekly—10 proprietary properties, established relationships with leading medical associations, and KOL communities that include The Uromigos and Cardio Nerds. The newly expanded platform features a concentration in oncology and hematology, reinforcing the company's commitment to focus on the most prolific R&D pipeline, initiated with the launch of OncWeekly.

"Under Formedics, our clients gain extraordinary access to critical conversations occurring within the healthcare community," said Gene Conselyea, CEO of AMC Media Group. "The integration of AMC Media Group's robust media assets with Formedics' properties allows our brand partners to drive more impactful results through cross-platform engagement."

"Joining Formedics marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey," said JC Landry, President of AMC Media Group. "We have dedicated ourselves to innovating and creating solutions for HCPs to collaborate and learn since our inception in 2007. By combining our portfolio and industry relationships with Formedics', and its cutting-edge technology and reach, we elevate our collective mission to better serve healthcare practitioners with tailored content and engaging experiences that facilitate improved patient care."

About Formedics

Formedics is an HCP community and engagement platform that supports and connects healthcare professionals wherever they practice medicine or choose to learn. In addition to its leading HCP network, Formedics' groundbreaking AI/ML technology unlocks unrivaled healthcare targeting and engagement for pharmaceutical and life science brands. The Formedics properties include: Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, OncWeekly, and AMC Media Group. For more information, visit www.formedics.com.

About AMC Media Group

AMC Media Group is an HCP community platform that enables medical a`ssociations and KOLs to drive engagement and monetization through their specialty digital properties. AMC's mission is to activate peer connections that facilitate HCP learning while helping brands access key audiences. For more information, visit https://amcmediagroup.com/.

SOURCE Formedics, LLC