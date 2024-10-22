Formedics Appoints Helen Moran as Its First Chief Content and Product Officer

- Ms. Moran to lead innovation and drive personalized, peer-to-peer content solutions using Formedics' AI-powered platform for healthcare professionals

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics, an HCP community and engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Helen Moran to Chief Content and Product Officer (CCPO). Ms. Moran brings more than 20 years' experience in launching innovative digital products for the healthcare industry that pair deep data insights with targeted editorial strategies. She will spearhead aligning the editorial and product teams and shaping a unified strategic vision for Formedics' 25 digital properties, including Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, OncWeekly, and the recently acquired AMC Media Group. Ms. Moran will strengthen Formedics' hub for peer-to-peer learning, delivering a targeted blend of HCP-original content and expert staff editorial—powered by the company's cutting-edge AI/ML platform. Through bridging content and product, Formedics reinforces its position as an industry leader in HCP engagement reaching over 1.5 million verified healthcare professionals. Ms. Moran reports to Greg Jackson, CEO of Formedics.

Since joining Formedics in August, Ms. Moran has begun aligning the company's digital and content strategy to boost HCP engagement. She is working closely with the leadership team to execute the company's visionary approach, starting with leveraging key partnerships to increase the value and reach of Formedics' offerings. Ms. Moran will also oversee the launch of innovative multi-modal formats, deployment of new technologies, and expansion of Formedics' AI/ML capabilities to support real-time collaboration and critical decision-making for HCPs. Her leadership will streamline Formedics' omni-channel experience and optimize peer-to-peer learning.

"As the only company with an AI/ML-powered omnichannel network to connect HCPs across digital, live events, social and point-of-care, Helen's leadership is essential for advancing how we create and deliver tailored content to our HCP community," said Mr. Jackson. "Her expertise will help ensure we stay agile and relevant, able to adapt to individual HCP preferences while deepening our resonance with them as they increasingly seek hyper-relevant content and peer knowledge exchange under one unified hub."

Ms. Moran previously held product leadership roles at both Datavant and Forian, where she focused on healthcare data and data privacy. In her preceding eight years at Medscape, most recently as Senior Vice President of Product and Design/UX, Ms. Moran was responsible for launching products and driving engagement across Medscape's global network of brands for HCPs. While at Medscape, Ms. Moran drove early adoption of automated content indexing to medical vocabularies which powered personalization, improved content discoverability, and unlocked new monetization opportunities. She launched her career in digital editorial roles at McGraw-Hill and Elsevier.

"Formedics is at the forefront of combining clinical content with innovative peer-to-peer products powered by AI/ML to revolutionize healthcare engagement," said Ms. Moran. "With the rapid evolution of AI for content outputs, HCPs expect immediate access to information that is high-quality and actionable, enabling peer-driven exchanges anywhere at any time. I am thrilled to step into this role, bringing together content and product to create a cohesive, data-driven experience that can cater to the diverse preferences of HCPs."

Ms. Moran earned a master's of science degree in journalism from the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University and bachelor's of arts degree in history with a certificate in American studies from Princeton University.

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics is an HCP community and engagement platform that supports and connects healthcare professionals wherever they practice medicine or choose to learn. In addition to its leading HCP network, Formedics' groundbreaking AI/ML technology unlocks unrivaled healthcare targeting and engagement for pharmaceutical and life science brands. The Formedics properties include: Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, OncWeekly, and AMC Media Group. For more information, visit www.formedics.com

SOURCE Formedics, LLC