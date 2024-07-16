Formedics Appoints Jonathan Lee as Chief Technology Officer

- Mr. Lee joins the company to spearhead its next phase of data-driven solutions -

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics, a leading healthcare media company with a dynamic healthcare professional (HCP) engagement and marketing platform, today announced it has named Jonathan Lee as chief technology officer. Mr. Lee will lead the company's data sciences, artificial intelligence and software engineering initiatives to elevate Formedics' strategic technology infrastructure, bolstering the company mission to deliver advanced, data-driven solutions for HCPs and life science brands. He will report directly to Greg Jackson, CEO of Formedics.

"Jonathan's addition to the executive team marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions that harness the power of data and AI advancements to create highly engaging content experiences for our HCPs and advertising partners," said Mr. Jackson. "His previous work aligns perfectly with our desire to build upon the technological foundation of the Formedics properties, Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, and OncWeekly, while setting the stage for future Formedics ventures."

Mr. Lee joins Formedics following nearly 15 years in positions of increasing responsibility in technology strategy, software development, and data management. Most recently, as vice president of software engineering at Red Ventures, Mr. Lee oversaw financial aspects of cloud infrastructure, headed the migration and adoption of hybrid cloud models, and planned the engineering and site delivery for the company's portfolio of brands, including CNET, ZDNet, and Download.cnet.com. In his previous leadership positions at Red Ventures, Mr. Lee led software engineering teams through periods of business growth and brand consolidation, including the acquisition of CNET Media Group from ViacomCBS.

"I've dedicated my career to leveraging technology for strategic impact within prominent media companies, and I see tremendous potential in Formedics' innovative approach to HCP engagement through peer-to-peer connectivity and proprietary AI-harnessed data insights," said Mr. Lee. "The company is at the forefront of digital media solutions within healthcare and the life sciences, and I am thrilled to work alongside a talented leadership team to redefine how we connect HCPs and brands through cutting-edge digital solutions."

Before Red Ventures, Mr. Lee served as director of software engineering at ViacomCBS, now Paramount Global, where he managed cloud architecture for various web properties and led Site Reliability Engineering and DevOps. Previously, Mr. Lee spent a decade at CBS Interactive, where he optimized technology infrastructures, implemented performance monitoring, and helped re-platform major brand sites.

Mr. Lee earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from Indiana University at Southeast and associate's degree in computer science from Bluefield State College.

