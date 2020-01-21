Former Aetna Executive Joins Easterseals National Office as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals has named Glenda Oakley its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Oakley was most recently Executive Director and Regional Chief Financial Officer at Aetna Medicaid in Illinois. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role with more than 25 years of experience in public accounting, external and internal audit, corporate finance and consulting. At Aetna Medicaid, she was responsible for leading and driving financial best practices for the financial teams of three Medicare Medicaid Plans in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University and maintains current licensure as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Arizona.

About Easterseals

For more than 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Its Network of 68 affiliates in communities nationwide serves 1.5M people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, assistive technology, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real positive impact on us all. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

SOURCE Easterseals

