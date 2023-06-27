Former Assistant U.S. Attorney John Summers Rejoins Caldwell Cassady & Curry in Dallas

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is welcoming John Summers back to the firm following his recent stint as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Mr. Summers, who rejoins the firm as a principal, is an experienced trial lawyer who focuses on qui tam, commercial, and intellectual property litigation for businesses and individuals in a wide range of industries.

Mr. Summers returns to Caldwell Cassady & Curry after leading numerous investigations for the U.S. Attorney's Office involving the False Claims Act and qui tam whistleblower complaints, including matters related to customs, procurement, and healthcare fraud.

Before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mr. Summers built a lengthy, successful tenure with Caldwell Cassady & Curry. Joining the firm shortly after its launch in 2013, he went on to represent Dr. Robert Morley in his co-founder dispute against Square Inc.; VirnetX Inc. in its long-running patent infringement dispute against Apple; and Match Group, LLC in the company's high-profile litigation against competitor Bumble.

