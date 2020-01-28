Former Brookstone and Home Depot Canada CEO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Stephen Bebis as its newest Partner and Coach.

Stephen brings over 45 years of business leadership experience to CEO Coaching International, most recently working at boutique executive search firm Bigwin Group. Prior to his role there, Bebis served as President and CEO of retail company Brookstone and Liquor Stores N.A., a publicly traded company with 252 liquor stores across North America and over $800 million in revenue.

Earlier in his career Stephen founded his own company, Golf Town, serving as President and CEO for over a decade and driving over $365 million per year across 65 stores in Canada. In November 2004 Mr. Bebis took the company public in the form of an income trust trading on the TSX and sold the company to OMERS in 2007, who took it private.

One of Stephen's most impressive career achievements was his time at Home Depot, which when he joined had only 14 stores, and when he left the division he led had reached over $6 billion in sales. Soon thereafter Stephen became founder, President and CEO of Toronto-based Aikenhead, which he built from an idea to over $1 billion in sales in just 3 years before he and his fellow investors sold 75% of the company to Home Depot.

After the acquisition he served as President and CEO of Home Depot Canada and chairman of the Aikenhead/Home Depot Partnership Board, leaving to become President and CEO of Sports and Recreation in Tampa, FL, a big box sports retailer with over $1 billion in sales. Bebis was also a founder of Reno Depot, a home improvement warehouse retailer in Quebec and served on the parent company board of Group Van Royal.

"CEO Coaching International is a world class organization with a singular focus, to Make Big Happen, for all of its clients," said Stephen Bebis. "CEO Coaching International will allow me to leverage my 27 years of experience as a CEO and proven best practices of entrepreneurial, early stage and high growth companies to help CEOs around the world deliver outstanding top and bottom-line growth."

"We are very excited to have Steve join the team," comments Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His talent in turning concepts into multibillion-dollar global powerhouse companies, experience with 9-figure exits, and knowledge across diverse industries will be hugely beneficial for our clients."

Throughout his career Mr. Bebis has served on many charitable boards in Canada and the USA, including the Moffit Cancer Centre in Tampa, FL which is an NCI designated cancer hospital and research facility. He was also a Director at the University of Tampa and a Director at Outward Bound Canada. Stephen also served as the Chairman of Prostate Cancer Canada from 2004 to 2007 and received the Ferguson Award for his years of dedication, during which he raised over $1.5 million.

In 2005 Mr. Bebis won the E&Y Entrepreneur of Year award and was elected to the Retail Hall of Fame in Canada in 2007.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12807790

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

