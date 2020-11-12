Former CBRE Economist, Jamie Lane joins AirDNA to lead Research Efforts

"Data is only as valuable as the stories you can extract from it and we are excited to welcome Jamie Lane to advance our thought leadership capabilities," AirDNA CEO Scott Shatford said. Tweet this

"AirDNA has been the gold standard for short-term rental data for the industry. Consumer preferences are changing and it's thrilling to be at the leading edge of research into how the industry is evolving," Jamie said.

AirDNA's joint report with hotel data firm, STR confirmed that vacation rentals are weathering the storm better than hotels as key differentiating features of vacation rentals; supply in more rural areas, entire home listings, space and full-service amenities make them the safer choice for guests amidst the pandemic.

With AirDNA's data tracking these changes globally and Jamie's unparalleled experience in the field, AirDNA's customers will have access to state-of-the-art tools, insights and research reports for hoteliers and vacation rental managers to quickly adapt to the changing travel behaviors.

As the travel industry navigates its way through pandemic surges, awaiting a full recovery contingent on a vaccine, data is at the forefront for those looking to understand and adapt in this volatile environment.

"I'm looking forward to helping our clients leverage AirDNA's extensive database to identify opportunities, better manage their existing assets, and further their understanding of today's trends and where we think the industry is heading." Jamie concluded.

About AirDNA

AirDNA turns short-term rental data into strategic, actionable analytics. The company tracks the performance of 10 million vacation rentals in 120,000 global markets each day to provide real-time market insights.

Airbnb hosts, vacation rental managers, hoteliers, and real estate investors all rely on AirDNA's vacation rental insights to price their rentals, identify new investment opportunities, and benchmark their performance.

Learn more at airdna.co

AirDNA - www.airdna.co

[email protected]

+1 720 372 2318

SOURCE AirDNA

Related Links

http://www.airdna.co

