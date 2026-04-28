Former Chief Justices and Federal Judges Unite at Unprecedented Speak Up for Justice Forum to Sound Alarm on Threats to Courts

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When former chief justices who led two of America's largest state court systems unite with retired federal judges to issue a public warning about threats to democracy, it's a signal the danger is real.

On April 30, four former judicial leaders will come together for the first time in a virtual Speak Up for Justice forum that brings state and federal perspectives into a single conversation about what's happening to American courts—and what's at stake.

This couldn't come at a more urgent time. The U.S. Marshals Service has reported 275 threats against federal judges this year alone. State judges face similar violence with no federal protection. Misinformation campaigns weaponize judicial rulings. Executive actions test constitutional boundaries. The patterns that destroyed judicial independence in other democracies are here.

"These judges spent decades defending constitutional principles from the bench. Now they're saying out loud what many sitting judges can only say in private: the independence that makes court rulings meaningful is under serious threat." — Attorney Paul Kiesel, founder of Speak Up for Justice and forum moderator.

All four speakers spent their careers upholding the Constitution without regard to political pressure. Now, in retirement, they're speaking with a freedom active judges cannot.

"They're coming together publicly to tell the American people what's at stake before it's too late," Kiesel said.

Event Details:

What: "Without Fear or Favor: Former State Chief Justices & Federal Judges Speak Up at Unprecedented Forum"

When: Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. SAST

Where: Virtual event, livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/L6Gh5ZWiFLc

Featured Speakers:

Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye – Former Chief Justice of California

– Former Chief Justice of California Maureen O'Connor – Former Chief Justice of Ohio

– Former Chief Justice of Ohio John E. Jones III – Retired U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania

– Retired U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bernice Bouie Donald – Former U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Judge

Moderator:

Attorney Paul Kiesel – Founder, Speak Up for Justice

Media members are encouraged to attend the live event and may pull quotes directly. A full video recording, key quotes, and speaker highlights will be provided after the event.

More information is available at www.SpeakUpForJustice.law.

About Speak Up for Justice

Founded by attorney Paul Kiesel, Speak Up for Justice is a nonpartisan movement of legal professionals, judges, and advocates dedicated to defending the independence of the judiciary, promoting accountability, and protecting democracy from political interference in the courts. The Speak Up for Justice Executive Committee includes Judge Beth Bloom, Judge Esther Salas, Judge Karoline Mehalchick, Judge Leo Gordon, Karl J. Sandstrom, and Paul Kiesel.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Silverstein

[email protected]

410-963-2345

SOURCE Kiesel Law