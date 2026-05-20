Immigration Judges Break Silence at Speak Up for Justice Forum on May 21

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 immigration judges, gone in a single year. Courts are shrinking midstream. And judges inside the system are now saying publicly what has largely stayed behind closed doors: something fundamental is breaking.

On May 21, immigration judges will come together in a virtual, nonpartisan Speak Up for Justice forum to describe what is unfolding inside a system most Americans never see, but millions depend on for basic legal and economic survival.

Across the country, immigration judges have been removed without explanation. Some were escorted out of courtrooms mid-hearing, unable to finish cases. Others opened their computers to termination emails and were locked out within seconds. Twelve immigration courts have lost more than half their judges. Two courts have no judges remaining at all.

The Department of Justice is recruiting replacements under a new designation: "Deportation Judge." The listing features an image of Judge Dredd.

"This is not only about immigration," said Attorney Paul Kiesel, founder of Speak Up for Justice and forum moderator. "It raises fundamental questions about whether judges inside the executive branch can decide cases based on law without fear of being removed for their rulings. And it reaches far beyond immigration."

The pressure is already visible across the system. Judges report extreme caseloads and scheduling demands that make full hearings nearly impossible. At the same time, immigration litigation has surged into federal courts, with habeas filings rising from roughly 200 to more than 9,000 in a single year.

"Immigration judges are often the first point of stress in the system," said Judge Mimi Tsankov, former immigration judge and forum co-moderator. "What happens here does not stay here. It is an early signal of what may be coming for the rest of the administrative judiciary."

Event Details:

What: "Immigration Judges Speak Up: Courts & Due Process Under Pressure"

When: Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. SAST

Where: Virtual event, livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/bddFfvUirEc

Featured Speakers:

Holly D'Andrea — President, National Association of Immigration Judges

— President, National Association of Immigration Judges Judge Mimi Tsankov — Former Immigration Judge

— Former Immigration Judge Judge Jeremiah Johnson — VP, National Association of Immigration Judges

Moderators:

Attorney Paul Kiesel – Partner, Kiesel Law LLP; Founder, Speak Up for Justice

– Partner, Kiesel Law LLP; Founder, Speak Up for Justice Judge Mimi Tsankov — Former Immigration Judge

Media members are encouraged to attend the live event and may pull quotes directly. A full video recording, key quotes, and speaker highlights will be provided after the event.

More information is available at www.SpeakUpForJustice.law.

About Speak Up for Justice

Founded by attorney Paul Kiesel, Speak Up for Justice is a nonpartisan movement of legal professionals, judges, and advocates dedicated to defending the independence of the judiciary, promoting accountability, and protecting democracy from political interference in the courts. The Speak Up for Justice Executive Committee includes Judge Beth Bloom, Judge Esther Salas, Judge Karoline Mehalchick, Judge Leo Gordon, Karl J. Sandstrom, and Paul Kiesel.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Silverstein

[email protected]

410-963-2345

SOURCE Kiesel Law