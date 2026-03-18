Sitting Federal Judges Break Their Silence on Attacks Against the Judiciary at Speak Up for Justice Forum

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal judges don't talk publicly. It's not a written rule; it's a long-standing norm. They speak through their opinions, and they stay out of the public arena. Full stop.

Until now.

Just this week, Chief Justice John Roberts publicly cautioned that attacks on judges have crossed a dangerous line, stating: "Personally directed hostility is dangerous, and it's got to stop."

That warning comes as federal judges across the country face an unprecedented wave of threats, intimidation, and personal attacks tied to their rulings.

On February 12, the Committee on Codes of Conduct issued Advisory Opinion 118. Faced with an unprecedented wave of threats, intimidation, and attacks on the judiciary, the ethics board that guides federal judges made something explicit that had never needed to be said before: judges can speak out. When the attacks on the courts cross the line, silence is not required.

On March 19, several of them will do exactly that.

Speak Up for Justice will host a virtual forum titled "The Bench Breaks Its Silence: Sitting Judges Stand Up and Speak Out About Attacks on the Judiciary", bringing together active sitting federal judges who have not just witnessed these attacks. They have lived them.

One received death threats directly to her chambers after a high-profile ruling and read them aloud in open court. The Justice Department's response was not to investigate the threats. It was to file a misconduct complaint against her.

One was sitting on the bench mid-sentencing when a defendant turned to face him directly: "You're gonna die too, judge." His law clerk was later shot in the middle of the night, a bullet inches from his heart. Pizzas were delivered to his rural home three nights in a row — addressed to the name of another judge's murdered child.

One received a threat that didn't just name her address — it named the school where her children go.

Judges across the country have faced impeachment threats, misconduct complaints filed by the Attorney General, and personal intimidation, including doxxing and swatting — all in response to their rulings. Until recently, most sitting judges felt constrained from responding publicly. Advisory Opinion 118 changed that. And these judges are not wasting the moment. They are not alone.

"When the third branch of government is intimidated or silenced, the rule of law is at risk," said Paul Kiesel, founder of Speak Up for Justice. "Judges across the country have faced impeachment threats, misconduct complaints, harassment, and targeted intimidation simply for doing their jobs. This forum gives the public a rare opportunity to hear directly from judges who have experienced these pressures firsthand."

The virtual event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/live/O-tXbsx_CjE . The forum begins at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Featured Speakers:

Judge Ana Reyes — U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

— U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Mark S. Norris — U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee

— U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee Judge Michelle Williams Court — U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

— U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Chief Judge Dolly M. Gee — U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Moderators:

Judge Beth Bloom — U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

— U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Paul R. Kiesel — Partner, Kiesel Law LLP; Founder, Speak Up for Justice

Media, legal professionals, and members of the public are encouraged to attend. More information is available at www.SpeakUpForJustice.law .

About Speak Up for Justice

Founded by attorney Paul Kiesel, Speak Up for Justice is a nonpartisan movement of legal professionals, judges, and advocates dedicated to defending the independence of the judiciary, promoting accountability, and protecting democracy from political interference in the courts. The Speak Up for Justice Executive Committee includes Judge Beth Bloom, Judge Esther Salas, Judge Karoline Mehalchick, Judge Leo Gordon, Karl J. Sandstrom, and Paul Kiesel.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Silverstein

[email protected]

410-963-2345

SOURCE Kiesel Law