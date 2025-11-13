Senior Federal Prosecutor Mary Daly Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that veteran federal prosecutor, Mary Daly, has joined the firm as a partner. Mary served for over 20 years at the Department of Justice, establishing herself as a seasoned trial lawyer with experience prosecuting complex financial cases, and moving into increasingly senior supervisory roles both in United States Attorney's Offices and in Main Justice. She also served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General and the Justice Department's first National Opioid Coordinator (2018-2019). She previously worked as a senior advisor to the Director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), where she advised the Director on various illicit finance threats and issues related to financial intelligence.

Most recently, Mary served as the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Forfeiture Unit in the Justice Department, where she investigated, prosecuted, and supervised criminal cases involving complex money laundering and financial crimes, and civil and criminal asset forfeiture cases. While serving as an Associate Deputy Attorney General and the Justice Department's first National Opioid Coordinator, Mary advised the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General on matters related to the opioid epidemic, drug enforcement, and transnational organized crime.

Mary previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) and in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY). While at EDVA, Mary served as the Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit and, later, as the Chief of the Narcotics Unit. In 2017, she received the United States Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service.

Mary earned her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, and her B.A. from the College of William and Mary. She clerked for the Honorable K. Michael Moore, U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Florida.

Torridon co-founder and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said, "Mary is a seasoned and extremely talented trial lawyer who brings significant experience in a broad variety of complex investigations and enforcement matters. We could not be more pleased to have them join Torridon."

Mary said, "I am honored to join Torridon's exceptional team of attorneys, and I look forward to drawing upon my experience at the Department of Justice and at FinCEN to help guide our clients through their most pressing criminal, civil, and regulatory challenges."

Torridon Law PLLC is a boutique national law firm that draws upon its team's extensive legal expertise, as well as its partners' far-reaching experience across government and industry in counseling and representing clients in litigation; government enforcement, investigation, regulatory, legislative and international matters; and commercial disputes.

