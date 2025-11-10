Former CIA Strategy Chief Constantine Saab Joins Quantifind Advisory Board to Accelerate Federal Missions with Trusted AI-Driven Risk Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-driven risk intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Constantine Saab to its advisory board. Saab brings more than three decades of leadership experience at the intersection of national security, intelligence, and advanced technology – further strengthening the company's position as a trusted AI partner to the U.S. government and national security community.

During his nearly twenty-year tenure at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Saab held multiple senior leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer, Corporate Board Member, and Acting Assistant Director. He is a recognized technology investor and advisor specializing in dual-use innovation and mission-driven applications of AI across the public and private sectors. Saab is currently the Co-founder of Foundation Stack AI and serves on the boards of many innovative organizations.

"Constantine's leadership across both the intelligence community and the defense innovation ecosystem positions him as a powerful advisor to Quantifind," said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. "His deep experience modernizing intelligence systems and integrating advanced technologies into operational workflows will accelerate how we deliver explainable, mission-grade AI to our Federal customers."

Saab's appointment comes as Quantifind expands its Federal business across the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Community, providing solutions in counter-threat finance, supply chain vetting, and risk discovery. Quantifind's Graphyte™ platform is deployed across public and private institutions to automate entity resolution, surface hidden relationships, and deliver actionable insights from vast structured and unstructured data sources.

"Quantifind's technology represents the future of trusted AI for national security," said Constantine Saab. "Its precision, transparency, and real-time scalability directly address the challenges faced by analysts and operators in defending the nation's financial and information infrastructure. I'm honored to contribute to this mission."

Comprised of proven experts in government, defense, and enterprise technology, Quantifind's advisory board provides strategic guidance to strengthen the company's impact across mission, regulatory, and commercial domains.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in risk intelligence automation, delivering purpose-built AI solutions that transform how financial institutions and government agencies detect, assess, and mitigate financial crime risks and the networks that enable illicit finance, corruption, and terrorism. The Graphyte™ platform unifies internal and open-source data to deliver real-time, accurate risk insights. By embedding AI-driven risk intelligence directly into assessment workflows, Quantifind enables analysts and investigators to move from insight to action with accuracy, speed, and scale.

Visit www.quantifind.com to discover how Quantifind enables organizations to combat illicit financial activity with greater precision and impact.

Media Contact:

Annalisa Camarillo

EVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind