Quantifind Recognized in Chartis RiskTech100 2026 for AI Precision, Speed, and Scalability--Ranking Above Well-Known Financial Crime and Compliance Vendors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind , the leader of AI-powered risk intelligence solutions for financial crime detection, today announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100 2026, the most prestigious independent ranking of the top 100 global risk technology providers. This recognition underscores Quantifind's leadership and innovation in delivering scalable, explainable AI that transforms how organizations detect, assess, and manage financial crime risk.

"Being recognized by Chartis reflects the strength of our purpose-built AI and the measurable impact it has for our customers," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantifind. "Quantifind is redefining precision in risk management, enabling institutions to pinpoint true risk faster, and at unprecedented scale."

Quantifind outperformed well-known FCC and RegTech vendors

Quantifind's inclusion in this year's ranking highlights its superiority in risk typology breadth and depth, as well as its robust AI-native entity resolution and real-time financial crime intelligence, all of which are crucial for modernizing compliance and safeguarding against illicit activity.

In a field dominated by global incumbents, Quantifind ranked above several financial crime and compliance technology vendors, including:

ComplyAdvantage (87)

Napier AI (#91)

SmartKYC (#93)

Sigma360 (#95)

Silent Eight (#97)

KYC360 (#100)

Quantifind also ranked ahead of several high-growth AI entrants and data-centric vendors, further underscoring the company's leadership in AI-native risk intelligence. The RiskTech100 ranking evaluates vendors across key dimensions, including innovation, customer satisfaction, market presence, and technology excellence. Each year, Chartis engages with nearly 700 firms through its research, and from this vast pool, only the most influential are recognized in the RiskTech100. This year's recognition is particularly noteworthy: Chartis received a record number of full RFI submissions, and the volume and quality of material set a new benchmark for the industry.

"Quantifind's AI technology continues to redefine how financial institutions address the ever-evolving challenges of financial crime," said Vibhor Rastogi, Head of AI Investments at Citi Ventures. "By delivering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scale, Quantifind empowers organizations to operate with confidence and accuracy in an industry that demands constant vigilance.

Quantifind's Graphyte™ platform unifies internal and external risk signals through purpose-built AI models trained on real-world typologies. This enables customers to identify actual risk faster while eliminating noise and false positives across KYC, sanctions, payments screening, investigations, and supply chain risk.

This latest recognition follows Quantifind's selection in Chartis' Market Landscape: Financial Crime and Compliance 50 2025 ( link ), where the company was highlighted among the top 50 global leaders in financial crime and compliance technology, earning distinction for its innovation in risk typology design, AI explainability, and data transparency. The dual recognition across Chartis benchmarks reinforces Quantifind's position as a trusted partner at the forefront of AI-driven financial crime detection and mitigation.

For more information about Quantifind's risk intelligence solutions, visit www.quantifind.com .

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in financial crime intelligence automation, providing purpose-built AI solutions that transform how organizations detect and mitigate risk. The Graphyte™ platform serves as an essential risk intelligence platform, delivering real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with complex, unstructured public information to uncover hidden threats and reduce false positives with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale. This empowers organizations to collaborate with trusted entities, focus on critical risks, and strengthen compliance with greater confidence and precision.

Visit www.quantifind.com to learn how Quantifind empowers precise, mission-aligned intelligence at speed and scale.

Media Contact:

Annalisa Camarillo

EVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind