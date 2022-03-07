Former CloudHealth Channel Chief Bob Kilbride Joins Virtana as Vice President of Channels and Alliances

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced that channel sales veteran Bob Kilbride joins the company as Vice President of Channels and Alliances.

Prior to joining Virtana, Bob was head of channel sales for cyber security startup Perimeter 81 where he launched a successful partner program and increased year-over-year (YoY) channel revenue by 300%. Previous to that, Bob spent four and a half years at CloudHealth Technologies where he built and managed a worldwide ecosystem of cloud managed service providers (MSPs) that leveraged the CloudHealth platform to deliver differentiated cloud management solutions to enterprise clients.

With over 25 years of sales leadership experience at both startups and large multinational corporations like Microsoft and VMware, Bob comes to Virtana poised for great success in driving business via strategic partnerships. He has a strong track record of building and scaling business with and through channel partners, and was named one of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs.

"I am passionate about building channel programs and teams that scale to support the highest growth for my company, while also delivering tremendous value to our partners and their clients," said Bob Kilbride, VP of Channels and Alliances at Virtana. "Virtana is in an exciting stage, with recent funding and an impressive group of executives at the helm. I look forward to stepping into this channel leadership role to accelerate our channel growth in 2022 and provide our partners with the world's best program and solutions for delivering transformation in the hybrid cloud."

Bob's focus will be to strengthen existing channel and alliance partnerships, increase the number of Virtana partners delivering Virtana Platform worldwide, and deliver a best-in-class partner program designed to increase profitability for service providers who wish to accelerate business transformation in the cloud for their clients.

"Our focus on the channel became a priority in 2021, earning us numerous Channel Company/CRN awards while expanding our partner ecosystem, and I am excited about the new initiatives and partnerships Bob will deliver for us in 2022," said Steve Hershkowitz, CRO of Virtana.

Virtana's latest cloud solution, Virtana Optimize, radically simplifies management of hybrid cloud IT infrastructure by optimizing cost, capacity, and performance in real time on an ongoing basis. Companies can try Virtana Optimize for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then rightsize workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

