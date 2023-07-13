Former DHS CFO and Entrepreneur Troy Edgar's Ameritocracy Podcast Reaches International Attention with Ukraine Episode

News provided by

Prospect House Media

13 Jul, 2023, 08:45 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect House Media acknowledges the success of the Ameritocracy podcast's recently released episode titled "Ukrainian Nonprofit CEO Edward Ma on Choosing Between Career and Passion". The episode premiered in the Top 100 of the Apple charts in Eastern Europe and gained positive attention from notable Ukrainian citizens and public figures.

Continue Reading
The Ameritocracy podcast, hosted by Troy Edgar, saw success on the Top 100 Apple Charts in Eastern Europe with the premiere of its recent episode titled "Ukraine Nonprofit CEO Edward Ma on Choosing Between Career and Passion."
The Ameritocracy podcast, hosted by Troy Edgar, saw success on the Top 100 Apple Charts in Eastern Europe with the premiere of its recent episode titled "Ukraine Nonprofit CEO Edward Ma on Choosing Between Career and Passion."

Ameritocracy host Troy Edgar sits down weekly with guests from various backgrounds and across multiple industries to have purpose-driven conversations focusing on origin stories, personal performance, breakthrough efforts, and current events. Edgar is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, U.S. Navy veteran, and Fortune 500 executive with 30 years of experience in consulting, corporate leadership, and the public sector. He served as mayor and council member for Los Alamitos, California for 12 years. Edgar was also U.S. Senate confirmed as Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. overseeing the organization's budget of $90 billion until 2021.

In this episode, the spotlight is on Edward Ma, a Fortune 500 management consultant turned founder and CEO of the nonprofit called Ed's Friends. Ma developed a deep connection to the people of Ukraine while serving in the Peace Corps.

"I found myself balancing corporate work and a career that I've built that I'm really proud of while coordinating humanitarian aid to the people I care about who really need it. I called this my work/war balance," says Ma in the latest Ameritocracy episode. Since February 2022, Ed's Friends has been dedicated to providing medical support to the people of Ukraine. Over the last year, the organization has delivered over $500,000 of medical supplies and 30 ambulances and medical transport vehicles.

After hearing the Ameritocracy podcast, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, a senior Ukrainian foreign service official stated, "I have deep gratitude for the ongoing efforts made by Ed's Friends. Their commitment to the Ukrainian people continues to beneficially impact those in need during the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Ameritocracy premieres new episodes every Thursday. You can listen to Edward Ma's episode across all prominent platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Google Podcasts, Goodpods, and Spotify.

Website: Ameritocracy (troyedgar.com)

Contact: Sarah Harwood
Prospect House Media
[email protected]
503-997-0409

SOURCE Prospect House Media

Also from this source

Former DHS CFO and Entrepreneur Troy Edgar Launches the Ameritocracy Podcast Focusing on Merit, Success, and the American Dream

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.