Former DHS CFO and Entrepreneur Troy Edgar's Ameritocracy Podcast Reaches International Attention with Ukraine Episode

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect House Media acknowledges the success of the Ameritocracy podcast's recently released episode titled "Ukrainian Nonprofit CEO Edward Ma on Choosing Between Career and Passion". The episode premiered in the Top 100 of the Apple charts in Eastern Europe and gained positive attention from notable Ukrainian citizens and public figures.

The Ameritocracy podcast, hosted by Troy Edgar, saw success on the Top 100 Apple Charts in Eastern Europe with the premiere of its recent episode titled "Ukraine Nonprofit CEO Edward Ma on Choosing Between Career and Passion."

Ameritocracy host Troy Edgar sits down weekly with guests from various backgrounds and across multiple industries to have purpose-driven conversations focusing on origin stories, personal performance, breakthrough efforts, and current events. Edgar is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, U.S. Navy veteran, and Fortune 500 executive with 30 years of experience in consulting, corporate leadership, and the public sector. He served as mayor and council member for Los Alamitos, California for 12 years. Edgar was also U.S. Senate confirmed as Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. overseeing the organization's budget of $90 billion until 2021.

In this episode, the spotlight is on Edward Ma, a Fortune 500 management consultant turned founder and CEO of the nonprofit called Ed's Friends. Ma developed a deep connection to the people of Ukraine while serving in the Peace Corps.

"I found myself balancing corporate work and a career that I've built that I'm really proud of while coordinating humanitarian aid to the people I care about who really need it. I called this my work/war balance," says Ma in the latest Ameritocracy episode. Since February 2022, Ed's Friends has been dedicated to providing medical support to the people of Ukraine. Over the last year, the organization has delivered over $500,000 of medical supplies and 30 ambulances and medical transport vehicles.

After hearing the Ameritocracy podcast, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, a senior Ukrainian foreign service official stated, "I have deep gratitude for the ongoing efforts made by Ed's Friends. Their commitment to the Ukrainian people continues to beneficially impact those in need during the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Ameritocracy premieres new episodes every Thursday. You can listen to Edward Ma's episode across all prominent platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Google Podcasts, Goodpods, and Spotify.

Website: Ameritocracy (troyedgar.com)

Contact: Sarah Harwood

Prospect House Media

[email protected]

503-997-0409

SOURCE Prospect House Media