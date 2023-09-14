Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi Welcomes Troy Edgar and the Ameritocracy Podcast to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect House Media announced today the release of the Ameritocracy podcast's four-part series recorded in Hawaii. Ameritocracy is a weekly podcast that aims to foster a deeper understanding of factors that can shape personal and professional growth in America. Host Troy Edgar's experience as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, Fortune 500 executive, mayor and former Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Homeland Security contributes to the show's insightful and balanced conversations.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi welcomes Ameritocracy podcast host Troy Edgar to Oahu.
The first episode focused on Olympic and professional surfing judge Rich Pierce as he provides his behind-the-scenes perspective on judging talent, the exciting debut of surfing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and what is in store for Paris 2024.

This week's episode features Honolulu's Mayor Rick Blangiardi as he talks about starting out in Cambridge, Mass., his early connections to Hawaii, and the transition from a successful television and broadcasting career to public service. "Being a guest on Ameritocracy was a great experience," Mayor Blangiardi comments. "I appreciate Troy's preparation and thoughtful questions and extend my best wishes for the show's continued success."

The next upcoming episode highlights U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Commander, Rear Admiral Michael Day who is responsible for operations over 14 million square miles of land and sea including the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and activities in Saipan, Singapore, and Japan. Rear Admiral Day talks about his career, leadership, and his historic role on 9/11 leading the largest maritime evacuation in U.S. history rescuing over 500,000 people stranded at Ground Zero.

The final episode profiles non-profit CEO Tony Chance, who founded Hui O Ho'ohonua (HOH808). The organization has an ambitious mission to revitalize the environment and ecosystems of Pearl Harbor that have been contaminated by hazardous materials and deemed a Superfund site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Tony explains that he and volunteers are committed to making a difference, one acre at a time through a positive mindset and fostering a strong sense of community.

The series was recorded shortly before the tragic Lahaina wildfire. The Ameritocracy show encourages listeners to consider joining them in showing support to the people of Maui who were affected by donating to the Red Cross at redcross.org.

The Ameritocracy podcast is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Goodpods, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify. Follow Ameritocracy with Troy Edgar for new episodes every Thursday and get more information at www.troyedgar.com.

