Former DOJ Enforcement and Investigations Attorney Shennie Patel Joins Crowell & Moring

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shennie Patel, a former U.S. Department of Justice enforcement and investigations attorney, has joined Crowell & Moring as senior counsel in the Environment & Natural Resources Group, where she will lead large-scale, complex environmental enforcement defense matters.

Patel brings over two decades of experience at the Justice Department, including the past 14 years as a trial attorney in the Environment and Natural Resource Division's Environmental Crimes Section. In that role, she prosecuted cases against individuals and entities accused of violating federal environmental laws. Patel uncovered and successfully prosecuted trafficking of endangered species, worker safety violations, international smuggling rings, entity-wide systemic civil rights violations, and matters threatening national security. She has extensive experience leading large teams of lawyers and investigators through all phases of a case, from initial information requests through navigating the grand jury process, and ultimately, resolving via a judgment or settlement.

At Crowell, Patel will add strength to the firm's environmental enforcement defense practice on both civil and criminal matters. She will assist clients in responding to government investigations, including from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies enforcing environmental laws; achieving efficient and comprehensive resolution of agency enforcement actions; and avoiding criminal liability. Patel will assist clients with regards to key provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and the Toxic Substances Control Act, as well as the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships.

"Shennie is a wonderful addition to our group as she is one of a handful of attorneys in Washington with senior level experience in the Environmental Crimes Section," said Thomas Lorenzen, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Environment & Natural Resources Group. "The key is she knows exactly how prosecutors and agency investigators think, and what information would be relevant to them. This will be a benefit to clients seeking to miminize risk as they navigate government investigations."

Patel earned her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and her undergraduate degree from the University of Houston. She also served as a law clerk for Judge Lucius D. Bunton III on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. Patel received numerous recognitions during her tenure at the Justice Department, including a Bronze Medal for Commendable Service at the EPA and several Special Achievement Awards from the U.S. Attorney General. Patel has extensive presentation experience teaching environmental crimes courses throughout the United States and in overseas venues, including the International Law Enforcement Academies in Botswana and Hungary and State-Department workshops in West and Central Africa.

"Who I work with is important, and when I saw the time and effort that Crowell & Moring puts into supporting clients, I knew I had found the right place for me," Patel said. "I pride myself on being able to demystify the environmental enforcement process, criminal or civil, for non-prosecutors, and I look forward to working with clients so they understand what agency investigators and prosecutors are looking for, and how to handle negotiations with the government. Crowell offers a great opportunity to bring my public service experience to the table and make sure clients are prepared. I am excited to join this diverse and dedicated team."

