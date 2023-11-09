Former DOJ Trial Attorney Michael Shaheen Returns to Crowell & Moring

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Shaheen, former trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice Commercial Litigation Branch's Fraud Section, has rejoined Crowell & Moring. Shaheen returns as a partner in the firm's Health Care Group where he will focus on False Claims Act cases and healthcare fraud and abuse. He will also work closely with members of the firm's White Collar and Regulatory Enforcement Group.

While at the Justice Department, Shaheen's roles on False Claims Act cases ranged from lead investigator to first chair trial attorney. He obtained judgments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars and was involved in the settlement of false claims cases of a similar magnitude. Shaheen led more than 60 high-stakes, high-dollar investigations involving alleged violations of the FCA, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Stark Law, the Related Party Rule, and the Program Fraud Civil Remedies Act. Shaheen rejoins the firm from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

At Crowell, Shaheen will draw on his trial and investigations experience with government and whistleblower-initiated matters, as well as other complex commercial litigation while at DOJ, to advise companies facing all manner of FCA enforcement actions, with particular emphasis on health care and procurement fraud.

"We are thrilled to have Michael return to Crowell, where he will greatly enhance our capability to handle false claims matters," said Troy Barsky, co-chair of the firm's Health Care Group. "His prosecutorial insights and deep understanding of the complex risk, compliance, and oversight issues that companies across the health care spectrum must navigate will be of great value to clients."

Shaheen's return marks the 11th lateral partner to join Crowell this year. Over the course of the past three years, the firm has added 125 lawyers, including 58 lateral partners, and opened offices in Chicago, Denver, and Doha.

"Crowell's established reputation for excellence handling FCA and other complex civil fraud matters, along with the stellar lawyers in its Health Care Group, are what drew me to return to the firm,"  Shaheen said. "I look forward to collaborating with colleagues as we help clients mitigate risk, respond to government investigations, and devise litigation strategy."

Shaheen earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from Cornell Law School. He was an associate at an AmLaw 100 firm prior to joining the DOJ in 2014.

About Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.  

