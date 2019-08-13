Former FBI Forensic Accounting Leader Renee Michael Joins Exiger

"Today's challenges to managing financial crime risk and complex investigations are onerous," said Ms. Michael. "The sheer amount of data generated by corporations and government agencies requires combining people, process, and technology to tackle these issues. Exiger employs countless subject matter experts, who help clients knit together tech-enabled solutions to manage risk, address breaches and disrupt bad behavior. I look forward to using my investigative experience at Exiger to enable our clients, both in the public and private sectors, to more effectively fight global financial crime."

Before joining Exiger, Renee built a distinguished career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where she was a Program Manager in the Forensic Accountant Unit at FBI Headquarters, managing a team of forensic accountants and providing technical guidance, training, and investigatory insight to accountants, special agents, and prosecutors. She has been involved in a wide range of high-profile matters, including Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), money laundering, counterintelligence, health care fraud, bank fraud, mortgage fraud, and securities fraud.

Exiger Executive Chairman Michael Cherkasky said, "Renee's diverse skill set and experience embody Exiger's integrated approach to client services. Her investigations insight gives her a rare vantage point to understand and support our government and corporate clients' needs."

A CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner, Renee has testified in multiple trials, including the successful federal corruption trial of a sitting member of the U.S. Congress. She has also received the Department of Justice's Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Award.

George McEachern, Exiger Managing Director and former FBI International Corruption Unit Chief, recruited Renee to assist him in building a new International Corruption Squad when they both worked at the FBI.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Renee once again," said McEachern. "She is a recognized expert when it comes to understanding complex money flows and international banking, resulting in a unique ability to identify the critical transactions often hidden in the grey noise of immense data sets. Her expertise, paired with Exiger's innovative solutions, will change the game in how we arm our clients to root out risk and protect our global markets from bad actors."

