Former FDA Economist Dr. Nikki Tavasoli Joins Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held

Advanced economic modeling for antitrust and IP damages to strengthen outcomes in pharma, life sciences, and healthcare disputes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today that former FDA Economist Dr. Nikki Tavasoli, PhD, has joined the intellectual property (IP) experts at Ocean Tomo. Dr. Tavasoli is an economist specializing in the application of econometric modeling, machine learning, and causal inference to high-stakes regulatory matters.

Dr. Tavasoli's Expertise

Advanced economic modeling for antitrust and IP damages to strengthen outcomes in pharma & life sciences disputes. Post this Former FDA economist, Nikki Tavasoli, PhD, brings over ten years of advanced economic and statistical analysis expertise to the firm. Her work includes analyzing generic drug life cycles, designing opioid pricing models to inform federal policy, and evaluating the economic and public health effects of substance bans—expertise directly applicable to antitrust, intellectual property disputes, and damages quantification in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Speed Speed

With experience at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Tavasoli has led data-driven investigations into drug pricing, market competition, and healthcare policy, developing predictive models and frameworks to assess market behavior, damages, and regulatory impacts. Her work includes analyzing generic drug life cycles, designing opioid pricing models to inform federal policy, and evaluating the economic and public health effects of substance bans—expertise directly applicable to antitrust, intellectual property disputes, and damages quantification in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Dr. Tavasoli's Research Focus

Dr. Tavasoli's research blends behavioral economics, health policy, and advanced data science, with peer-reviewed publications and influential projects on topics ranging from medical expenditure forecasting to pollution abatement economics. She is proficient in translating complex quantitative analyses into clear, actionable insights for legal, regulatory, and business audiences, leveraging tools such as Python, R, SQL, and Stata.

Strategic Impact

James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held and Co-founder of Ocean Tomo, observes, "Bringing a former FDA economist into Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, meaningfully enhances the depth and rigor of the support we provide to life sciences clients. Nikki's regulatory and economic insight strengthens our IP strategy, valuation, and expert testimony work, particularly in matters involving drug development, market entry, pricing, and litigation. Nikki's understanding of FDA decision-making, market dynamics, and regulatory assists our clients to navigate complex legal and commercial challenges."

Stephanie Giammarco, who leads Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory services for J.S. Held, adds, "Nikki's skill set supports engagements beyond traditional IP matters—including regulatory disputes, commercial litigation, and market behavior analysis in biotech, life sciences, and health services." Stephanie continues, "Her work evaluating the economic effects of substance bans and other regulation–driven outcomes offers clients unique insight into how policy shifts affect markets, pricing, damages, and competitive dynamics. This adds depth to expert testimony and strengthens case strategy for both branded and generic manufacturers."

Ocean Tomo's unique understanding of intellectual property (IP) value is driven by the firm's engagement across all matters involving intangible assets, spanning strategic planning, investments, disputes, and transactions. Litigation outcomes refine valuation methodologies, while advisory engagements are shaped by real-world insights from both the boardroom and public markets. Transaction outcomes—buying, selling, and licensing IP—validates strategic decisions and informs how IP is valued in practice. Ocean Tomo valuations used by IP owners to access capital provides insight on how financial institutions recognize IP as a bankable asset. This continuous feedback strengthens the team's ability to deliver credible, actionable insights across all matters involving intangible assets.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held