J.S. Held Experts Honored Among AICPA and CIMA Global Women to Watch

Michelle Avery and Carey Miller are recognized for leadership, innovation, and service.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held proudly celebrates forensic accounting and litigation consulting experts Michelle J. Avery and Carey Miller, honored by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

The 2025 AICPA and CIMA Global Women to Watch program recognizes exceptional women professionals who are shaping the future of accounting and finance through leadership, innovation, and service.

Meet Michelle J. Avery, CPA, CFF

Recognized as an Experienced Leader, Michelle Avery is a Senior Managing Director who has extensive experience providing forensic accounting and expert witness services to prominent law firms and leads major dispute resolution engagements in high-profile domestic and international civil litigation. Her engagements involve the expert analysis of complex accounting and allegations of financial misstatements, inadequate disclosures, auditor malpractice, and director and officer liability. She has testified in matters related to auditor malpractice, funds tracing, financial analysis, and economic damages.

Meet Carey Miller, CPA, CFF

Recognized as an Emerging Leader, Carey Miller is a Managing Director with deep expertise in forensic accounting and litigation consulting. She applies her knowledge, including the application of accounting principles, audit evaluations, financial statement analysis, and the calculation of economic damages, to a wide range of matters. She has led engagements supporting regulatory investigations and legal disputes, including SEC matters involving corporate governance, and assisted legal teams representing state insurance commissioners in the receivership of insolvent insurance companies.

Forensic Accounting Expertise at J.S. Held

Across J.S. Held, Certified Public Accountants, Certified Fraud Examiners, and Certified Financial Forensics experts contribute to financial investigations, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance matters. Tenured experts deliver the truth behind the numbers across a wide range of financial matters. Michelle, Carey, and their colleagues are regularly called upon to contribute knowledge and expertise in evolving accounting and auditing standards to provide financial reporting guidance and litigation support. J.S. Held experts have assisted clients in highly publicized accounting and financial reporting controversies, including allegations of fraudulent financial reporting, auditor malpractice, and evaluations of internal controls.

