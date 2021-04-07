Former Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Suzette Kent to Deliver Keynote at OnSolve Nexus 2021, a Virtual Customer Conference

"AI-driven critical event management technology should take center stage within resiliency planning" Tweet this

The OnSolve Nexus 2021 conference comes on the heels of OnSolve's brand relaunch and new platform innovation, which rolled out fully integrated AI-driven risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management capabilities through the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management. In addition to Ms. Kent, attendees will hear from OnSolve leadership, customers and academia on topics related to managing uncertainty.

"Now more than ever, customers are turning to us to navigate uncertainty; it is a strategic imperative that they have a deep understanding of how to leverage our platform for critical event management to support organizational resiliency and keep their people safe, informed and protected during a crisis," said OnSolve CEO Mark Herrington. "We are proud to welcome former Federal CIO Ms. Suzette Kent to share her expertise and proven leadership leveraging AI, technology, and trusted data to protect the safety and security of government entities and enterprise organizations."

On the opening day of the conference, Ms. Kent will deliver a keynote presentation titled Risk, Resiliency and Technology; Leveraging AI and Data to Manage Uncertainty. Speaking to her experience leading federal IT policy development and implementation, Suzette will discuss the important role technology and automation can play in organizational continuity. During her two and a half years serving as Federal CIO for the Office of Management and Budget, she led substantive policy changes, which redefined how the U.S. government manages its central IT principles. She also played a pivotal role in shifting the federal workforce to telework during the global pandemic.

Ms. Kent will answer questions from attendees alongside OnSolve Chief Marketing Officer Sue Holub immediately following the keynote presentation.

During the two-day OnSolve Nexus 2021 event, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, discuss best practices and hear from OnSolve experts regarding how to optimize technology within their organizations, and gain insight into what is on the horizon for OnSolve in 2021 and beyond.

To learn more about OnSolve Nexus 2021 and register for the event, click here.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

SOURCE OnSolve

Related Links

https://www.onsolve.com

