Former Federal Judges and Constitutional Scholars Confront Rising Calls for Impeachment of Judges at Speak Up for Justice Forum

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in modern history, the Department of Justice is actively pursuing impeachment of federal judges based on their legal rulings, not misconduct.

In a time of unprecedented political pressure on the judiciary, former federal judges and leading constitutional scholars will convene for a powerful virtual forum hosted by Speak Up for Justice to confront an unprecedented attack on judicial independence.

The panel, titled "An Unprecedented Attack: Multiple Federal Judges Threatened with Impeachment," will address the rising calls for impeachment against federal judges who have issued rulings that challenge executive power. This marks the first time in modern history that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has actively pursued impeachment based on legal decisions, not misconduct.

The virtual event will feature former federal judges Ursula Mancusi Ungaro and Paul Grimm, along with constitutional law experts Professor Michael Gerhardt and Professor Stephen Vladeck. The panel will explore the growing political and legal assaults on the judiciary, including the DOJ's investigation into federal judges and the misconduct complaints filed by the Attorney General. House Republicans have also filed articles of impeachment against judges like Judge Boasberg and Judge Boardman, amplifying the crisis of politicized judicial attacks.

These developments highlight the dangerous consequences of undermining the judiciary's independence, especially when federal judges are targeted for upholding the Constitution and challenging overreach from the executive branch. Former judges and scholars will discuss how these efforts threaten the very foundation of American democracy and what's at stake for the separation of powers and the rule of law.

The last time the nation faced anything comparable was 1804, when President Jefferson encouraged the House to impeach Supreme Court Justice Samuel Chase, a political opponent, after Chase criticized his policies. The Senate acquitted Chase, establishing a precedent that has held for more than 220 years: judges cannot be removed for their rulings from the bench, only for indictable offenses. That precedent is now under direct assault.

"As the independence of our judiciary is under attack, it's crucial to defend the ability of courts to check executive power," said Paul Kiesel , founder of Speak Up for Justice. "We cannot allow political interests to compromise the integrity of the courts. This forum will shed light on the consequences of these unprecedented actions and underscore the need to safeguard the rule of law."

The event is free, and registration is open at SpeakUpForJustice.law .

Featured Speakers Include:

Ursula Mancusi Ungaro — Former U.S. Federal Judge for the Southern District of Florida

— Former U.S. Federal Judge for the Southern District of Florida Paul Grimm — Former U.S. Federal Judge for the District of Maryland; Duke Law School Faculty

— Former U.S. Federal Judge for the District of Maryland; Duke Law School Faculty Professor Michael Gerhardt — University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Constitutional Law Expert

— University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Constitutional Law Expert Professor Stephen Vladeck — Georgetown University, Leading Scholar on Federal Courts and the Supreme Court

— Georgetown University, Leading Scholar on Federal Courts and the Supreme Court Moderator: Paul R. Kiesel — Partner at Kiesel Law and Founder of Speak Up for Justice

Legal professionals, media, and concerned citizens are encouraged to register and attend. The forum starts at 12pm noon Eastern, 9am Pacific on Thursday, February 26.

About Speak Up for Justice

Founded by attorney Paul Kiesel, Speak Up for Justice is a nonpartisan movement of legal professionals, judges, and advocates dedicated to defending the independence of the judiciary, promoting accountability, and protecting democracy from political interference in the courts. The Speak Up for Justice Executive Committee includes the following distinguished members: Judge Beth Bloom, Judge Esther Salas, Judge Karoline Mehalchick, Judge Leo Gordon, Karl J. Sandstrom, and Paul Kiesel.

