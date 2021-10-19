Former Global Head Of Vision And Customer Delivery At SAP Successfactors Joins HR Tech Startup As Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, a leading provider of Talent Intelligence technology, today announced the appointment of Tracey Tink as Chief Customer Officer. As a seasoned technology executive frequently at the forefront of HR transformation, Tink joins Censia following an explosive year of customer growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracey to the Censia team in our goal of providing a world-class customer experience," said Joanna Riley, CEO and Cofounder at Censia. "Customer Success is one of the highest priorities for us and Tracey's track record of driving top customer adoption and retention during her time as RVP of Customer Engagement at SAP SuccessFactors speaks for itself. I am incredibly proud that Censia customers will be able to leverage her expertise to bring our customer-first mentality to the next level."

Tink brings over 25 years of expertise at companies like BMO Financial Group, Ceridian, IBM, and more in customer and people experience to the Censia team. Most recently she has held various leadership roles within SAP SuccessFactors, a global Censia partner, where she focused on the continued evolution from HRIS and HCM to HXM. She also led strategies for managing scale and efficiencies across organizations. In addition to her leadership roles across enterprises, Tracey is passionate about making an impact within her community and providing opportunities for children, youth and adults with autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual disabilities as the President of the Board of Directors for Lake Ridge Community Support Services, a non-profit provider of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services.

"I'm so excited to join Censia and be a part of this amazing team and a company with such strong momentum in a time of great disruption in HCM." said Tink. "Censia is doing extraordinary things, and I look forward to building trusting, meaningful relationships with our customers and being considered an extension of their organization to help establish a thriving customer community as we change the way talent decisions are made."

Tracey Tink joins Censia during a time of rapid customer growth, the recent announcement of their Series A funding, and the launch of an API-first product offering. She will lead all customer operations including the customer success, onboarding, renewal, and customer support functions at Censia with a focus on building deep customer relationships and developing a thriving customer community.

About Censia

Censia's mission is to create a more just and efficient global economy, liberating the global talent pool from unconscious bias and privilege by enabling data-driven talent decisions. Censia Talent IntelligenceTM is a comprehensive data platform that leverages advanced system intelligence powering the ability to make data-driven talent decisions with continuous, extensive and actionable insights across the entire talent management lifecycle.

