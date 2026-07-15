WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has added Google's former Regulatory Affairs Counsel for Global Legislative Oversight, James Bair, as a partner and Head of Congressional Investigations in the White Collar and Regulatory Enforcement practice in Washington, D.C.

Former Google Counsel for Global Legislative Oversight James Bair Joins Crowell & Moring as Head of Congressional Investigations

Bair has more than a decade of experience handling high-profile congressional oversight matters as in-house counsel to a Fortune 10 technology company, a senior congressional investigator, a federal executive branch attorney, and outside counsel at a major international law firm. His expertise on a diverse array of issues, including artificial intelligence, national security, global elections integrity, and online content moderation, and his sophisticated understanding of the legal, political, and media landscape both in the U.S. and abroad bring additional value and leadership to Crowell's investigations practice.

"With extensive, firsthand experience at the center of some of the highest-profile investigations of the past decade, James understands the complex and evolving needs our clients face with growing investigative and compliance scrutiny," said Daniel Zelenko, chair of the firm's nationally recognized White Collar and Regulatory Enforcement Group.

"His addition to Crowell's Congressional Investigations team strengthens our ability to provide strategic support to clients before, when, and after they're approached by congressional investigators."

Bair previously served as senior oversight counsel for the House Committee on Foreign Affairs majority staff, where he directed the committee's oversight and investigations of U.S. foreign policy, foreign military assistance and overseas weapons sales, foreign aid, misuse of official resources, public diplomacy, and War Powers for the 116th Congress.

"Legislative investigations are unlike any other legal threat a company, organization, or individual can face. They are often uniquely confrontational, highly public, and politicized by actors on both sides of the aisle. Navigating this landscape requires greater strategic preparation, risk management, and scenario planning than ever before," Bair said.

"The frequency and intensity of legislative investigations have been increasing for years, both in the U.S. and abroad. I'm looking forward to joining Crowell's leading efforts in helping clients respond to these high-stakes investigations in a way that is tailored to their unique needs."

Bair also served as an attorney-adviser at the U.S. State Department, where he handled investigations into the Benghazi attacks and the email practices of a former Secretary of State. Prior to State, he was a white collar defense and government investigations attorney at an international law firm, and a law clerk for the Honorable Barbara Lenk on the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

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Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, and MENA. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

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