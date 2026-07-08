WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Raptis, a Chambers-ranked insurance recovery attorney with more than 30 years of experience representing policyholders, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in Washington, D.C., further bolstering the firm's growing insurance recovery practice. Raptis's arrival enhances the firm's robust capabilities in representing policyholder clients in complex and high-stakes insurance disputes.

Steve Raptis, Prominent Policyholder Coverage Attorney, Joins Crowell & Moring

Throughout his career, Raptis has guided policyholders in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance proceeds. His nationwide practice includes both litigation and pre-litigation advocacy, as well as counseling clients on insurance-related risk management matters. He represents policyholder clients across a wide array of industries in matters involving all types of commercial insurance policies, and has deep expertise in D&O, errors and omissions, cyber, environmental, and general liability matters.

"Steve's extensive experience representing policyholders from diverse industries across the globe brings additional value and leadership to our insurance recovery team, as we continue to expand this important service offering for clients facing complex insurance disputes and insurance-related risk management issues," said Kent Goss, co-chair of Crowell's Litigation Group.

Raptis joins Crowell from Reed Smith, where he was a partner in the firm's Insurance Recovery practice. He was previously a partner at Manatt and Haynes & Boone, and earlier spent time at K&L Gates, Gilbert, and Swidler Berlin Shereff Friedman.

"Insurance recovery is a true value-added service because it brings much-needed funding back to clients and often helps them significantly offset what otherwise can be very material liabilities and costs of defense," Raptis said. "As a career-long advocate of policyholders across the country, I'm looking forward to being part of Crowell's demonstrated commitment to this important recovery service for its clients."

Raptis is also a longtime board member of Washington D.C.'s Volunteer Legal Advocates, which provides pro bono legal aid to help domestic violence survivors, vulnerable children, and immigrants. His commitment to pro bono work spans his entire career, including representing victims of domestic violence, victims of human trafficking, clients with developmental disabilities, foreign nationals seeking asylum, and minority farmers subjected to discriminatory loan practices.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, and MENA. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

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