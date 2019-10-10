Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to discuss new book, “Trump vs. China,” at National Press Club Headliners event October 23

As evidenced by the ongoing trade war between the two super powers, the United States is currently engaged in an unprecedented level of competition with China. China's vast resources and profound influence over the global economy makes them unlike any other political rival this country has ever faced. In "Trump vs. China," Gingrich lays out what he says is China's strategy to weaken the U.S., and presents his plan to combat China's efforts.

This event will take place in the Club's Conference Rooms, and will feature a moderated discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for the general public. Please click here to purchase tickets.

Preordered books will be available for pickup and signing at the event. Attendees will also be able to purchase books at the door. Proceeds from the book sales benefit the National Press Club's non-profit affiliate, The National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books at home.

