Leveraging over two decades of leadership in Securities Lending and Institutional Relationship Management, Strofs will drive strategic client engagement and accelerate Saphyre's growth across global financial institutions. He will focus on broadening industry awareness and adoption of Saphyre's innovative securities lending module while also advancing the firm's broader multi-asset front to back office products solutions.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, the leading AI-powered fintech platform that automates pre-trade onboarding processes and post-trade data management, announced today the addition of Jason Strofs as Senior Relationship Manager.

Former Managing Director at BlackRock Jason Strofs Joins Saphyre as Senior Relationship Manager

With more than 25 years of experience at BlackRock, including roles as Managing Director, Deputy Global Head of Securities Lending and Global Head of Product & Business Strategy for Securities Lending, Strofs brings a proven track record of cultivating institutional relationships and delivering data-driven innovation to the securities finance ecosystem.

At Saphyre, Strofs will work closely with the company's leadership team to deepen relationships across brokers, custodians, and asset managers, helping clients leverage Saphyre's intelligent infrastructure to achieve faster Ready-To-Trade statuses, reduce operational risk, and enhance settlement efficiency.

"We're excited to welcome Jason to the Saphyre team," said Gabino Roche, CEO & Founder of Saphyre. "Jason's deep market expertise and longstanding relationships within the securities lending community make him an invaluable addition as we continue scaling our global client base. His understanding of both strategic business drivers and client needs aligns perfectly with Saphyre's mission to transform pre-trade and post-trade collaboration."

Before joining Saphyre, Strofs led product and business strategy for one of the largest securities lending programs in the world at BlackRock, managing global client and board relationships and steering cross-functional initiatives across legal, operations, and technology. His leadership extended beyond the firm through his contributions to industry organizations such as The Risk Management Association (RMA) and ISLA Americas, where he served as a Council & Board Member for over 15 years and as Chairman from 2012 to 2016.

"I'm thrilled to join Saphyre and contribute to a firm that's successfully redefining how institutions connect and operate," said Jason Strofs. "Saphyre's platform solves long-standing pain points in onboarding and data management, empowering firms to collaborate more effectively and move the industry toward true intelligent automation. I look forward to driving client engagement that advances both Saphyre's growth and the industry's evolution."

Saphyre continues to attract top talent from across the financial industry as it expands partnerships with global custodians, buy-side institutions, and technology platforms.

About Saphyre

Saphyre is an AI-powered fintech company transforming pre-trade and post-trade processes for financial institutions worldwide. With patented technology that enables seamless data and document management across counterparties, Saphyre helps firms accelerate fund launches, reduce operational risk, and improve time-to-trade. Learn more at www.saphyre.com.

