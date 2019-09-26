Former New York Times op-ed editor, bestselling author, Washington Post investigative reporter to teach at half-day writing workshop at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a journalist or a nonfiction author--or you aspire to be one--you'll leave Pro Tips: Writing Workshop 2019, a half-day nonfiction writing workshop at the National Press Club, with concrete skills that will help you take your work to the next level.

Planned sessions include How to get people to read what you write--and then do what you want, with former New York Times op-ed editor Trish Hall, the author of "Writing to Persuade"; Writing tips you'll use forever, with L.A. Times Column One editor and writing coach Steve Padilla; How to publish a best-selling book: Two agents & one author share their tips, with literary agents Gail Ross, of the Ross Yoon Agency, Raphael Sagalyn, of ICM/Sagalyn, and New York Times best-selling author Lynne Olson; and many more. Participants will create the program that best suits their interests by choosing from concurrent sessions during each hour-long timeslot, selecting from courses such as:

How to bulletproof your story when "fact" is a four-letter word. Want to make sure your writing doesn't unravel under scrutiny? Yvonne Rolzhausen, research chief at The Atlantic, will share her insights on how magazine fact-checking works, what accuracy looks like in a "post-fact" era, and how to make sure your stories pass muster, including: false equivalency and how to "weight" information fairly; accurate facts, false narratives; and when both sides are right--and wrong.

How to write online. When you write for a digital audience, you're vying for the attention of readers with a near-infinite array of choices at their fingertips--literally. Learn how to compete--and win--on the electronic playing field, whether you're writing a story, a blog post, a headline or a tweet. Journalist and Vox.com engagement editor Nisha Chittal will help you learn how to identify your target audience, and then reach and engage them with online-savvy choices on everything from structure to tone.

How to get out of the weeds and back on track. You've lost your way, and you know it. Now what? Steve Padilla, editor of the Los Angeles Times showcase feature Column One, will share concrete tools to help you diagnose and fix the problem—as well as strategies for focusing ideas and choosing the right story form to help you avoid the problem in the first place.

This National Press Club Journalism Institute program will be held on November 1 at the National Press Club from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pro-tips-writing-workshop-2019-tickets-70318573747

Workshop participants also gain admission that evening to the 42nd annual Book Fair and Authors Night, a D.C. tradition and fundraiser for the National Press Club Journalism Institute presented in partnership with landmark local bookseller Politics & Prose. Come meet your favorite authors and browse for books in a variety of genres at the Club's headquarters from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn more about the Book Fair here: https://www.pressclubinstitute.org/event/book-fair-and-authors-night-2019/

About NPCJI

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. As the non-profit of the National Press Club, the Institute serves as a beacon for journalism in the public interest.

Event details:

National Press Club

529 14th Street NW (14th & F Streets)

13th Floor

Washington, DC 20045

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$50 for NPC members; $75 for general public

**Please note**: No outside books or other author & book paraphernalia are allowed into the Fair. All books must be purchased onsite.

Please contact Andie Coller, program director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, with any questions at acoller@press.org .

